2007 GMC Acadia

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Brake/transmission shift interlock Child security rear door locks Ultrasonic rear parking aid Convenience Cruise Control Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System (2) rear cupholders Cargo convenience net Dual halogen projector headlamps w/auto on-off Colour keyed carpeting w/front & rear floor mats 5-gauge instrumentation w/enhanced driver info centre outside temp Windows rear window defogger Solar-Ray light tinted windshield/front door glass Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Front round halogen fog lamps Media / Nav / Comm Rear Seat Audio Controls Seating 7-Passenger Seating Vinyl 3rd row manual 60/40 split bench seat Trim Body coloured bodyside mouldings Comfort Lighting-inc: theatre dimming LED cargo compartment LED front seat reading lights 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light illuminated entry/exit Automatic dual zone front climate control & manual rear air conditioning Cargo shade

Additional Features Stabilitrak oil life monitor Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Solar-Ray deep tinted rear side/rear quarter/rear liftgate glass XM satellite radio-inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply* Body coloured rear spoiler Intermittent front & rear wipers w/washers Tilt & telescoping steering column Programmable pwr locks w/lockout protection Security system w/programmable audible/visible theft alarm Dual sunshades w/covered & illuminated mirrors Cargo storage under rear floor Front row side impact airbags Front seat belts w/pretensioners dual mode retractors shoulder belt height adjusters LATCH child safety seat system Roof rails w/bright metal finish Front centre console-inc: (2) cupholders storage Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger side airbag suppression All rows outboard seats head curtain side impact airbags Passkey III theft deterrent system w/engine immobilizer Pwr rear liftgate Chrome door handles w/chrome beltline moulding Body coloured pwr folding pwr heated mirrors-inc: turn signal indicators driver side electrochromic w/memory 2nd row 40/40 captain chairs Leather wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls Pwr windows w/driver & passenger express up/down rear disable Programmable remote keyless entry-inc: remote start panic button Hex fixed antenna Universal home remote (operates garage door lights & other devices) 110V 3-prong pwr outlet in back of 1st row console

