Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 GMC Acadia

199,494 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Contact Seller
2007 GMC Acadia

2007 GMC Acadia

SLT2

Watch This Vehicle

2007 GMC Acadia

SLT2

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

199,494KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6506623
  • Stock #: 21107B
  • VIN: 1GKEV33757J147294

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 21107B
  • Mileage 199,494 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Child security rear door locks
Ultrasonic rear parking aid
Cruise Control
Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System
(2) rear cupholders
Cargo convenience net
Dual halogen projector headlamps w/auto on-off
Colour keyed carpeting w/front & rear floor mats
5-gauge instrumentation w/enhanced driver info centre outside temp
rear window defogger
Solar-Ray light tinted windshield/front door glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front round halogen fog lamps
Rear Seat Audio Controls
7-Passenger Seating
Vinyl 3rd row manual 60/40 split bench seat
Body coloured bodyside mouldings
Lighting-inc: theatre dimming LED cargo compartment LED front seat reading lights 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light illuminated entry/exit
Automatic dual zone front climate control & manual rear air conditioning
Cargo shade
Stabilitrak
oil life monitor
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Solar-Ray deep tinted rear side/rear quarter/rear liftgate glass
XM satellite radio-inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
Body coloured rear spoiler
Intermittent front & rear wipers w/washers
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Programmable pwr locks w/lockout protection
Security system w/programmable audible/visible theft alarm
Dual sunshades w/covered & illuminated mirrors
Cargo storage under rear floor
Front row side impact airbags
Front seat belts w/pretensioners dual mode retractors shoulder belt height adjusters
LATCH child safety seat system
Roof rails w/bright metal finish
Front centre console-inc: (2) cupholders storage
Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger side airbag suppression
All rows outboard seats head curtain side impact airbags
Passkey III theft deterrent system w/engine immobilizer
Pwr rear liftgate
Chrome door handles w/chrome beltline moulding
Body coloured pwr folding pwr heated mirrors-inc: turn signal indicators driver side electrochromic w/memory
2nd row 40/40 captain chairs
Leather wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls
Pwr windows w/driver & passenger express up/down rear disable
Programmable remote keyless entry-inc: remote start panic button
Hex fixed antenna
Universal home remote (operates garage door lights & other devices)
110V 3-prong pwr outlet in back of 1st row console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

2005 BMW X3 3.0I
 169,054 KM
$3,358 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 25,891 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Edge Limited
 215,799 KM
$4,852 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

Call Dealer

855-999-XXXX

(click to show)

855-999-5231

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory