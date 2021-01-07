2007 GMC Acadia

Brake/transmission shift interlock
Child security rear door locks
Ultrasonic rear parking aid
Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System
Dual halogen projector headlamps w/auto on-off
Colour keyed carpeting w/front & rear floor mats
5-gauge instrumentation w/enhanced driver info centre outside temp
Solar-Ray light tinted windshield/front door glass
Front round halogen fog lamps
Vinyl 3rd row manual 60/40 split bench seat
Body coloured bodyside mouldings
Lighting-inc: theatre dimming LED cargo compartment LED front seat reading lights 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light illuminated entry/exit
Automatic dual zone front climate control & manual rear air conditioning
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Solar-Ray deep tinted rear side/rear quarter/rear liftgate glass
XM satellite radio-inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
Body coloured rear spoiler
Intermittent front & rear wipers w/washers
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Programmable pwr locks w/lockout protection
Security system w/programmable audible/visible theft alarm
Dual sunshades w/covered & illuminated mirrors
Cargo storage under rear floor
Front row side impact airbags
Front seat belts w/pretensioners dual mode retractors shoulder belt height adjusters
LATCH child safety seat system
Roof rails w/bright metal finish
Front centre console-inc: (2) cupholders storage
Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger side airbag suppression
All rows outboard seats head curtain side impact airbags
Passkey III theft deterrent system w/engine immobilizer
Chrome door handles w/chrome beltline moulding
Body coloured pwr folding pwr heated mirrors-inc: turn signal indicators driver side electrochromic w/memory
2nd row 40/40 captain chairs
Leather wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls
Pwr windows w/driver & passenger express up/down rear disable
Programmable remote keyless entry-inc: remote start panic button
Universal home remote (operates garage door lights & other devices)
110V 3-prong pwr outlet in back of 1st row console
