$3,222+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Honda Odyssey
EX-L
2007 Honda Odyssey
EX-L
Location
Kenny U-Pull
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
$3,222
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
329,208KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL38677B512018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 329,208 KM
Vehicle Description
needs exhaust work, tpms light is on, paint on hood is fading, no codes
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spoiler
Sunroof
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
CD_Changer
Second_Row_Removable_Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny North Bay
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$3,222
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2007 Honda Odyssey