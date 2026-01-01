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needs exhaust work, tpms light is on, paint on hood is fading, no codes

2007 Honda Odyssey

329,208 KM

Details Description Features

$3,222

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
14222903

2007 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Location

Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

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Contact Seller

$3,222

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
329,208KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL38677B512018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 329,208 KM

Vehicle Description

needs exhaust work, tpms light is on, paint on hood is fading, no codes

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler
Sunroof

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
CD_Changer
Second_Row_Removable_Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny North Bay

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$3,222

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2007 Honda Odyssey