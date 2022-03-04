Menu
2007 Honda Ridgeline

206,287 KM

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2007 Honda Ridgeline

2007 Honda Ridgeline

LX AS IS - 4X4 - Power Windows - Tonneau Cover - Power Locks

2007 Honda Ridgeline

LX AS IS - 4X4 - Power Windows - Tonneau Cover - Power Locks

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

206,287KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8650267
  • Stock #: 2214B
  • VIN: 2HJYK16447H002557

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2214B
  • Mileage 206,287 KM

Vehicle Description

Features Include: 4X4, Cloth Interior, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Tonneau Cover, Automatic Transmission, Automatic Headlights.
What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle
Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

