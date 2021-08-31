2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 3 7 , 6 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7749090

7749090 Stock #: R0055A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # R0055A

Mileage 237,655 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Windows Rear Defrost Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Telematics 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio solid paint (STD) 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD) 4.2L SFI I6 VORTEC ENGINE (STD) Requires Subscription PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD) 2608 KG (5750 LB) GVWR (STD) P245/65R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD) (4) 17" X 7" SPORT ALUMINUM WHEELS W/CENTRE CAPS (STD) FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 6-way pwr driver seat driver lumbar control adjustable outboard head restraints (STD) SMOKER PKG -inc: ashtray & lighter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.