2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

237,655 KM

2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT1

2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT1

237,655KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7749090
  • Stock #: R0055A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R0055A
  • Mileage 237,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Incoming Soon, Ask for details! At North Bay Mitsubishi, we pride ourselves on our great service, great prices, and our ability to make the car buying experience easy and enjoyable. All of our used vehicles undergo a vigorous certification and reconditioning process to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your new vehicle. North Bay Mitsubishi works closely with all major banks and lending institutions to ensure you get the best rate possible. We welcome all types of credit. Whether it's good credit, bad credit, bankruptcies, consumer proposals, we will work with you to get you the best rate possible. We don't have what you are looking for? Don't worry, we have that covered! We have access to a network of dealers and wholesalers at our disposal so no matter what it is you are looking for, we can get it! Don't live in North Bay? We also Deliver all over Ontario!! Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
solid paint (STD)
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD)
4.2L SFI I6 VORTEC ENGINE (STD)
Requires Subscription
PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD)
2608 KG (5750 LB) GVWR (STD)
P245/65R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
(4) 17" X 7" SPORT ALUMINUM WHEELS W/CENTRE CAPS (STD)
FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 6-way pwr driver seat driver lumbar control adjustable outboard head restraints (STD)
SMOKER PKG -inc: ashtray & lighter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

