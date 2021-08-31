Menu
2008 Ford Escape

248,002 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

Limited

2008 Ford Escape

Limited

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

248,002KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8001849
  Stock #: 21196C
  VIN: 1FMCU94108KD63774

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 21196C
  • Mileage 248,002 KM

Tilt Steering Column
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr door locks
glove box
Front/rear floor mats
Rear floor heat ducts
Lower valance panel bin
Rear cargo area light
Interior lights off delay
Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
White-faced instrument gauges
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Mini overhead console-inc: single storage bin & map lights
Reverse Sensing System
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Side intrusion door beams
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front side-impact airbags
Belt-Minder
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions
Front seat safety belt pretensioners & height adjustable D-rings
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
Personal safety system-inc: dual front 2-stage air bags front passenger sensor
Automatic Headlamps
Body-colour grille
Front fog lamps
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Headlamp off delay
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
Rear 2-speed window wiper
A-gloss body-colour front bumper
Roof rack w/adjustable crossbars
Pwr moonroof w/shade
Accessory delay for pwr windows
Pwr windows w/1-touch-down on driver door
Remote keyless entry w/(2) key fobs
Privacy glass on rear doors rear quarter windows liftgate
Floor console-inc: (2) front/rear cup holders w/removable inserts storage w/removable bin pwr point w/cap
Leather 60/40 split-fold rear seat-inc: tip-fold-flat latch adjustable head restraints removable seat cushion
Keyless Entry Keypad
Chrome inner door handles
Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
MP3 audio input jack
Cargo area pwr point
A-gloss painted body-colour body-side cladding
A-gloss painted body-colour liftgate moulding
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/manual fold feature
A-gloss body-colour full grip ergonomic door handles
Colour-keyed leather-wrapped steering wheel-inc: audio controls speed controls
Chrome register bezels
Centrestack-inc: disassociated display piano black trim
Message centre-inc: compass outside temp
Dual electric temp control
Dual cloth sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors
Shifter bezel w/chrome insert
Cargo management system-inc: cargo area cover locking hidden storage wet trunk

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

