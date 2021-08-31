2008 Ford Escape

- Listing ID: 8001849
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Stock #
21196C
Mileage
248,002 KM
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Interior lights off delay
Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
White-faced instrument gauges
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Mini overhead console-inc: single storage bin & map lights
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Side intrusion door beams
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions
Front seat safety belt pretensioners & height adjustable D-rings
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
Personal safety system-inc: dual front 2-stage air bags front passenger sensor
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
Rear 2-speed window wiper
A-gloss body-colour front bumper
Roof rack w/adjustable crossbars
Accessory delay for pwr windows
Pwr windows w/1-touch-down on driver door
Remote keyless entry w/(2) key fobs
Privacy glass on rear doors rear quarter windows liftgate
Floor console-inc: (2) front/rear cup holders w/removable inserts storage w/removable bin pwr point w/cap
Leather 60/40 split-fold rear seat-inc: tip-fold-flat latch adjustable head restraints removable seat cushion
Chrome inner door handles
Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
A-gloss painted body-colour body-side cladding
A-gloss painted body-colour liftgate moulding
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/manual fold feature
A-gloss body-colour full grip ergonomic door handles
Colour-keyed leather-wrapped steering wheel-inc: audio controls speed controls
Centrestack-inc: disassociated display piano black trim
Message centre-inc: compass outside temp
Dual electric temp control
Dual cloth sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors
Shifter bezel w/chrome insert
Cargo management system-inc: cargo area cover locking hidden storage wet trunk
