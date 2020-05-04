Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

  1. 4942902
  2. 4942902
  3. 4942902
  4. 4942902
  5. 4942902
  6. 4942902
  7. 4942902
  8. 4942902
  9. 4942902
  10. 4942902
  11. 4942902
  12. 4942902
  13. 4942902
  14. 4942902
  15. 4942902
Contact Seller

$3,654

+ taxes & licensing

  • 203,585KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4942902
  • Stock #: 19228A
  • VIN: 1FTPW14V08KE89802
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Great handyman special..This trucks runs well, The interior is in fair shape, The exterior will need some attention..The tires and windshield appear to be good.. Contact us for a Free Car Proof This is Automatic Transmission These vehicles are not certified, they are sold ???as-is???. ??We do not know what is required for certification and they will not be inspected by our garage at any time. Most people have a friend or someone they know who can check out a vehicle to see what is required for certification. Call one of our salespeople at (705) 476 1506 and they will assist you with the arrangements. Our customers have found that by buying a vehicle as-is and taking care of it ???This vehicle is being sold ???as is,??? unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser???s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.???he safety themselves, they saved thousands of dollars.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Power Options
  • Power Mirror(s)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

2017 Ford Explorer XLT
 63,078 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Flex SEL
 205,333 KM
$4,503 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 228,308 KM
$8,593 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-999-XXXX

(click to show)

855-999-5231

Send A Message