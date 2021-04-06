2008 Nissan Altima

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 3 9 , 6 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 239,639 KM

Vehicle Features Seating REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS Front seat active head restraints Contoured reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable head restraints Safety Child safety rear door locks Anti-lock braking system Emergency inside trunk release LATCH system (lower anchors & tethers for children) Front & rear crumple zones 3-point seat belts in all seating positions Front side-impact airbags Roof mounted side curtain airbags Power Options Retained accessory pwr Convenience (3) passenger assist grips Rear coat hook Security Vehicle security system Additional Features coin holder Rear window defroster w/timer Energy absorbing steering column Tilt & telescopic steering column Vehicle immobilizer system Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Side-door guard beams Body color bumpers In-glass radio antenna Energy absorbing bumpers Body color door handles Front door map pockets w/bottle holders UV reducing glass w/dark upper windshield band Dual 12V DC pwr points Vehicle Info Display ELR seat belt system for driver seating position ALR/ELR seat belt system for passenger seating positions Full cut pile carpeting Dual cup holders in rear center armrest Map light w/sunglass holder in overhead console Driver & passenger supplemental dual-stage front airbags Remote hood/fuel-filler door & pwr trunk releases Center console w/(3) bottle holders Intelligent Key system w/push-button ignition Interior courtesy lamps-inc: glove box trunk Pwr door locks w/driver & passenger door lock switches Silver color door handles Tachometer coolant temp & fuel gauges Warning lights-inc: low fuel door-ajar low washer fluid seat belt Body color side moldings Front seat belts w/pretensioners load limiters adjustable upper anchors

