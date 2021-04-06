Menu
2008 Nissan Altima

239,639 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2.5 S

2.5 S

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

239,639KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6954632
  • Stock #: 20741B
  • VIN: 1N4AL21E98C273570

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 239,639 KM

Vehicle Features

REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Front seat active head restraints
Contoured reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable head restraints
Child safety rear door locks
Anti-lock braking system
Emergency inside trunk release
LATCH system (lower anchors & tethers for children)
Front & rear crumple zones
3-point seat belts in all seating positions
Front side-impact airbags
Roof mounted side curtain airbags
Retained accessory pwr
(3) passenger assist grips
Rear coat hook
Vehicle security system
coin holder
Rear window defroster w/timer
Energy absorbing steering column
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Vehicle immobilizer system
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Side-door guard beams
Body color bumpers
In-glass radio antenna
Energy absorbing bumpers
Body color door handles
Front door map pockets w/bottle holders
UV reducing glass w/dark upper windshield band
Dual 12V DC pwr points
Vehicle Info Display
ELR seat belt system for driver seating position
ALR/ELR seat belt system for passenger seating positions
Full cut pile carpeting
Dual cup holders in rear center armrest
Map light w/sunglass holder in overhead console
Driver & passenger supplemental dual-stage front airbags
Remote hood/fuel-filler door & pwr trunk releases
Center console w/(3) bottle holders
Intelligent Key system w/push-button ignition
Interior courtesy lamps-inc: glove box trunk
Pwr door locks w/driver & passenger door lock switches
Silver color door handles
Tachometer coolant temp & fuel gauges
Warning lights-inc: low fuel door-ajar low washer fluid seat belt
Body color side moldings
Front seat belts w/pretensioners load limiters adjustable upper anchors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

