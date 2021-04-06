2008 Nissan Altima

-
-
-
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Mileage
239,639 KM
Front seat active head restraints
Contoured reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable head restraints
Child safety rear door locks
Emergency inside trunk release
LATCH system (lower anchors & tethers for children)
Front & rear crumple zones
3-point seat belts in all seating positions
Front side-impact airbags
Roof mounted side curtain airbags
(3) passenger assist grips
Rear window defroster w/timer
Energy absorbing steering column
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Vehicle immobilizer system
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Front door map pockets w/bottle holders
UV reducing glass w/dark upper windshield band
ELR seat belt system for driver seating position
ALR/ELR seat belt system for passenger seating positions
Dual cup holders in rear center armrest
Map light w/sunglass holder in overhead console
Driver & passenger supplemental dual-stage front airbags
Remote hood/fuel-filler door & pwr trunk releases
Center console w/(3) bottle holders
Intelligent Key system w/push-button ignition
Interior courtesy lamps-inc: glove box trunk
Pwr door locks w/driver & passenger door lock switches
Silver color door handles
Tachometer coolant temp & fuel gauges
Warning lights-inc: low fuel door-ajar low washer fluid seat belt
Front seat belts w/pretensioners load limiters adjustable upper anchors
