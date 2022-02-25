$9,337+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota RAV4
4WD 4dr I4 Base
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
$9,337
- Listing ID: 8293980
- Stock #: UP3172A
- VIN: JTMBD33V285206778
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,816 KM
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 161,816 Miles! This Toyota RAV4 boasts a Gas I4 2.4L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warnings-inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer.*This Toyota RAV4 Comes Equipped with These Options *Upper & lower glove boxes, Transmission oil cooler, Traction control (TRAC), Tinted glass w/UV protection, Tilt/telescopic steering column, Stainless steel exhaust system, Soft spare tire cover, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack, Retained accessory pwr.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you want a small-to-midsize Japanese-built sport utility vehicle that combines car-like performance, ride, handling and fuel economy with available four-wheel drive and room for up to seven passengers, or five adults and a fair amount of cargo, the 2008 Toyota RAV4 is a good choice.* Stop By Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
