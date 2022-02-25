Menu
2008 Toyota RAV4

161,816 KM

Details Description Features

$9,337

+ tax & licensing
$9,337

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2008 Toyota RAV4

2008 Toyota RAV4

4WD 4dr I4 Base

2008 Toyota RAV4

4WD 4dr I4 Base

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$9,337

+ taxes & licensing

161,816KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8293980
  • Stock #: UP3172A
  • VIN: JTMBD33V285206778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,816 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 161,816 Miles! This Toyota RAV4 boasts a Gas I4 2.4L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warnings-inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer.*This Toyota RAV4 Comes Equipped with These Options *Upper & lower glove boxes, Transmission oil cooler, Traction control (TRAC), Tinted glass w/UV protection, Tilt/telescopic steering column, Stainless steel exhaust system, Soft spare tire cover, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack, Retained accessory pwr.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you want a small-to-midsize Japanese-built sport utility vehicle that combines car-like performance, ride, handling and fuel economy with available four-wheel drive and room for up to seven passengers, or five adults and a fair amount of cargo, the 2008 Toyota RAV4 is a good choice.* Stop By Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

