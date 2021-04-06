Menu
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

168,368 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

168,368KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6962729
  • Stock #: 21148B
  • VIN: 3GCEK13C69G256387

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 21148B
  • Mileage 168,368 KM

Vehicle Features

Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock brake system
Rear seat rear facing child restraint provisions
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance
3-point safety belts in all seating positions
Dual front airbags w/front passenger sensing system
Accessory pwr outlets
Programmable pwr door locks w/key ignition lockout feature
Manual air conditioning
Lighting -inc: dome w/map reading lamps illuminated entry backlit IP switches
Solar-Ray tinted glass
Intermittent windshield wiper system w/demand-type washer
Deluxe roof console
Automatic halogen headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer tachometer odometer w/trip meter fuel level engine temp
Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent system
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear split-folding stadium style bench seat
Moulded plastic grille w/black surround
Black air dam
Side-guard door beams
Black vinyl floor covering
Chrome rear bumper w/step pad
Fleetside body
Dual cargo area lamps
Prismatic rearview mirror w/soft vinyl trim
Rear seat child safety seat top tether anchor (LATCH)
Warning buzzers -inc: key-in-ignition headlamp-on
Black manual folding mirrors
Base decor
Colour-keyed grained moulded plastic door trim panels
P265/70R17 all-season BSW tires -inc: matching spare
Driver info centre -inc: displays warnings & messages trip odometer engine hours transmission temp oil life relearn tire position remote key relearn feature setting menus such as language function
Dual padded sunshades -inc: driver storage pocket passenger mirror
Black front bumper w/black end caps
Simulated leather tilt sport steering wheel
17 full-size spare tire w/steel wheel
(4) 17 painted steel wheels -inc: painted centre caps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

