2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

-
Listing ID: 6962729
-
Stock #: 21148B
-
VIN: 3GCEK13C69G256387
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
8-cylinder
-
Stock #
21148B
-
Mileage
168,368 KM
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock brake system
Rear seat rear facing child restraint provisions
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance
3-point safety belts in all seating positions
Dual front airbags w/front passenger sensing system
Programmable pwr door locks w/key ignition lockout feature
Lighting -inc: dome w/map reading lamps illuminated entry backlit IP switches
Intermittent windshield wiper system w/demand-type washer
Automatic halogen headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer tachometer odometer w/trip meter fuel level engine temp
Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent system
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear split-folding stadium style bench seat
Moulded plastic grille w/black surround
Black vinyl floor covering
Chrome rear bumper w/step pad
Prismatic rearview mirror w/soft vinyl trim
Rear seat child safety seat top tether anchor (LATCH)
Warning buzzers -inc: key-in-ignition headlamp-on
Black manual folding mirrors
Colour-keyed grained moulded plastic door trim panels
P265/70R17 all-season BSW tires -inc: matching spare
Driver info centre -inc: displays warnings & messages trip odometer engine hours transmission temp oil life relearn tire position remote key relearn feature setting menus such as language function
Dual padded sunshades -inc: driver storage pocket passenger mirror
Black front bumper w/black end caps
Simulated leather tilt sport steering wheel
17 full-size spare tire w/steel wheel
(4) 17 painted steel wheels -inc: painted centre caps
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.