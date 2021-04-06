2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 3 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 6962729

6962729 Stock #: 21148B

21148B VIN: 3GCEK13C69G256387

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 168,368 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock brake system Rear seat rear facing child restraint provisions StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance 3-point safety belts in all seating positions Dual front airbags w/front passenger sensing system Power Options Accessory pwr outlets Programmable pwr door locks w/key ignition lockout feature Comfort Manual air conditioning Lighting -inc: dome w/map reading lamps illuminated entry backlit IP switches Windows Solar-Ray tinted glass Convenience Intermittent windshield wiper system w/demand-type washer Deluxe roof console Automatic halogen headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature Instrumentation -inc: speedometer tachometer odometer w/trip meter fuel level engine temp Security Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent system Exterior Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire) Seating Rear split-folding stadium style bench seat Trim Moulded plastic grille w/black surround Additional Features Black air dam Side-guard door beams Black vinyl floor covering Chrome rear bumper w/step pad Fleetside body Dual cargo area lamps Prismatic rearview mirror w/soft vinyl trim Rear seat child safety seat top tether anchor (LATCH) Warning buzzers -inc: key-in-ignition headlamp-on Black manual folding mirrors Base decor Colour-keyed grained moulded plastic door trim panels P265/70R17 all-season BSW tires -inc: matching spare Driver info centre -inc: displays warnings & messages trip odometer engine hours transmission temp oil life relearn tire position remote key relearn feature setting menus such as language function Dual padded sunshades -inc: driver storage pocket passenger mirror Black front bumper w/black end caps Simulated leather tilt sport steering wheel 17 full-size spare tire w/steel wheel (4) 17 painted steel wheels -inc: painted centre caps

