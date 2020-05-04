Menu
2009 Chevrolet Uplander

LS

2009 Chevrolet Uplander

LS

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$4,130

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,379KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4942905
  • Stock #: 19436A
  • VIN: 1GNDU23129D115279
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Hard find them with kind of mileage, This van runs very nice, Has some paint peel but very savable, Tires and windshield appear ok, Would make a great people mover Contact us for a Free Car Proof This is Automatic Transmission These vehicles are not certified, they are sold ???as-is???. ??We do not know what is required for certification and they will not be inspected by our garage at any time. Most people have a friend or someone they know who can check out a vehicle to see what is required for certification. Call one of our salespeople at (705) 476 1506 and they will assist you with the arrangements. Our customers have found that by buying a vehicle as-is and taking care of it ???This vehicle is being sold ???as is,??? unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser???s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.???he safety themselves, they saved thousands of dollars.

Safety
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Child Safety Locks
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
  • Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

