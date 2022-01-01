Menu
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

169,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mitsubishi

705-495-6487

Contact Seller
SE

Location

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

705-495-6487

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8077438
  • Stock #: 22071A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22071A
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Incoming Soon, Ask for details! At North Bay Mitsubishi, we pride ourselves on our great service, great prices, and our ability to make the car buying experience easy and enjoyable. All of our used vehicles undergo a vigorous certification and reconditioning process to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your new vehicle. North Bay Mitsubishi works closely with all major banks and lending institutions to ensure you get the best rate possible. We welcome all types of credit. Whether it's good credit, bad credit, bankruptcies, consumer proposals, we will work with you to get you the best rate possible. We don't have what you are looking for? Don't worry, we have that covered! We have access to a network of dealers and wholesalers at our disposal so no matter what it is you are looking for, we can get it! Don't live in North Bay? We also Deliver all over Ontario!! Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Driver seat manual lumbar adjust
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires
Cloth Seats
Medium Slate Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Black Side Rails & Crossbars
Driver 8-way pwr seat
Front & rear easy clean floor mats
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
2ND ROW FOLD-IN-FLOOR BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD)
3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD)
MEDIUM SLATE/LIGHT SHALE CLOTH SEAT TRIM
24G SE STOW'N GO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.3L V6 flex-fuel engine 4-speed auto VLP trans cloth low-back front bucket seats cloth front headrests deluxe door trim panel 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgat...
25TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION GROUP -inc: body colour exterior mirrors body colour sill applique bright license plate brow leather wrapped shift knob leather wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls pwr window group 17" X 6.5" aluminum wheels P225/65...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

