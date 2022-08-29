Menu
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

226,035 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mitsubishi

705-495-6487

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

705-495-6487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

226,035KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9143152
  • Stock #: 22170B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22170B
  • Mileage 226,035 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan3.3L V6 OHV 4-Speed Automatic VLP FWDAt North Bay Mitsubishi, we pride ourselves on our great service, great prices, and our ability to make the car buying experience easy and enjoyable. All of our used vehicles undergo a vigorous certification and reconditioning process to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your new vehicle. North Bay Mitsubishi works closely with all major banks and lending institutions to ensure you get the best rate possible. We welcome all types of credit. Whether it's good credit, bad credit, bankruptcies, consumer proposals, we will work with you to get you the best rate possible. We don't have what you are looking for? Don't worry, we have that covered! We have access to a network of dealers and wholesalers at our disposal so no matter what it is you are looking for, we can get it! Don't live in North Bay? We also Deliver all over Ontario!This vehicle is located at North Bay Mitsubishi, 202 Lakeshore Drive, North bay, ON, P1A 2B5. Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Black Side Rails & Crossbars
Front & rear easy clean floor mats
DARK SLATE SEATS
P225/65R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
16" X 6.5" STEEL WHEELS W/WHEEL COVERS (STD)
2ND ROW FOLD-IN-FLOOR BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats
DARK SLATE/LIGHT SHALE CLOTH SEAT TRIM
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD)
3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD)
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: 160 amp alt 3-zone auto temp control instrument panel satin silver bezel
24G SE STOW'N GO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.3L V6 flex-fuel engine 4-speed auto VLP trans cloth low-back front bucket seats cloth front headrests deluxe door trim panel 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgat...
LIGHT SANDSTONE METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

