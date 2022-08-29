2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 6 , 0 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9143152

9143152 Stock #: 22170B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tan

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 22170B

Mileage 226,035 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers Black Side Rails & Crossbars Front & rear easy clean floor mats DARK SLATE SEATS P225/65R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD) 16" X 6.5" STEEL WHEELS W/WHEEL COVERS (STD) 2ND ROW FOLD-IN-FLOOR BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats DARK SLATE/LIGHT SHALE CLOTH SEAT TRIM 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD) 3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD) CLIMATE GROUP -inc: 160 amp alt 3-zone auto temp control instrument panel satin silver bezel 24G SE STOW'N GO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.3L V6 flex-fuel engine 4-speed auto VLP trans cloth low-back front bucket seats cloth front headrests deluxe door trim panel 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgat... LIGHT SANDSTONE METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.