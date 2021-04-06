Menu
2009 Ford Edge

180,471 KM

Details Features

Make it Yours
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Watch This Vehicle

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

180,471KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6895425
  • Stock #: A1056A
  • VIN: 2FMDK48C09BA78271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # A1056A
  • Mileage 180,471 KM

Vehicle Features

Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Remote keyless entry w/(2) fobs
Dual zone automatic temp control w/chrome registers particulate air filter
Rear Window Defroster
Privacy glass on rear doors quarter windows & liftgate
Roof Antenna
Front/rear floor mats
(2) coat hooks
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
Automatic quad beam halogen headlamps
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer low washer fluid oil pressure fuel cap oil change reminder door/liftgate ajar low coolant lamp outage indicator
Dual note horn
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners load limiting retractors front height adjustable seat belts driver seat positioning sensor crash severity sensor front BeltMinder
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children) -inc: (2) in 2nd row
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
3-bar chrome grille
Fog lamps w/chrome bezel
Body Colour Door Handles
SPEED CONTROL
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear centre armrest
Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription
Front seatback map pockets
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
(6) cup holders
2nd row heat & A/C vents
Body colour spoiler
Chromed door handles
Illuminated door entry keypad
Message centre w/compass
Pwr locks w/autolock
Rear 2-speed wiper
Rear cargo management system located under floor
Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
Sliding front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Solar tinted front windows
Textured aluminum instrument panel finish
(3) grab handles
Body colour upper/MIC black lower bumpers
Black rocker/door clad mouldings
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/speed/audio controls
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down front/rear disable
Battery saver w/accessory delay
1st & 2nd row map lights
Gear shifter w/chrome bezel
Leather wrapped shifter w/colour keyed shift knob
(2) cargo tie-down hooks w/net
Front seat side impact air bags
(4) 12V pwr points
Front console-inc: storage tray w/divider
60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat w/EasyFold remote seat release
P235/65R18 all-season BSW tires
Body colour manual folding pwr side mirrors

