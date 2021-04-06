2009 Ford Edge

-
Listing ID: 6895425
Stock #: A1056A
VIN: 2FMDK48C09BA78271
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Mileage
180,471 KM
Remote keyless entry w/(2) fobs
Dual zone automatic temp control w/chrome registers particulate air filter
Privacy glass on rear doors quarter windows & liftgate
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
Automatic quad beam halogen headlamps
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer low washer fluid oil pressure fuel cap oil change reminder door/liftgate ajar low coolant lamp outage indicator
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners load limiting retractors front height adjustable seat belts driver seat positioning sensor crash severity sensor front BeltMinder
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children) -inc: (2) in 2nd row
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription
Front seatback map pockets
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
Illuminated door entry keypad
Rear cargo management system located under floor
Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
Sliding front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Solar tinted front windows
Textured aluminum instrument panel finish
Body colour upper/MIC black lower bumpers
Black rocker/door clad mouldings
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/speed/audio controls
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down front/rear disable
Battery saver w/accessory delay
Gear shifter w/chrome bezel
Leather wrapped shifter w/colour keyed shift knob
(2) cargo tie-down hooks w/net
Front seat side impact air bags
Front console-inc: storage tray w/divider
60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat w/EasyFold remote seat release
P235/65R18 all-season BSW tires
Body colour manual folding pwr side mirrors
