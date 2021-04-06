2009 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 4 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Stock #: A1056A

A1056A VIN: 2FMDK48C09BA78271

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # A1056A

Mileage 180,471 KM

Vehicle Features Comfort Illuminated Entry Cargo Area Light Remote keyless entry w/(2) fobs Dual zone automatic temp control w/chrome registers particulate air filter Windows Rear Window Defroster Privacy glass on rear doors quarter windows & liftgate Media / Nav / Comm Roof Antenna Convenience Front/rear floor mats (2) coat hooks Overhead console w/sunglass holder Automatic quad beam halogen headlamps Instrumentation -inc: tachometer low washer fluid oil pressure fuel cap oil change reminder door/liftgate ajar low coolant lamp outage indicator Safety Dual note horn Rear child safety locks AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC) Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners load limiting retractors front height adjustable seat belts driver seat positioning sensor crash severity sensor front BeltMinder LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children) -inc: (2) in 2nd row Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system Trim 3-bar chrome grille Exterior Fog lamps w/chrome bezel Additional Features Body Colour Door Handles SPEED CONTROL Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Rear centre armrest Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription Front seatback map pockets Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) SOS post crash alert system Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers (6) cup holders 2nd row heat & A/C vents Body colour spoiler Chromed door handles Illuminated door entry keypad Message centre w/compass Pwr locks w/autolock Rear 2-speed wiper Rear cargo management system located under floor Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor Sliding front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Solar tinted front windows Textured aluminum instrument panel finish (3) grab handles Body colour upper/MIC black lower bumpers Black rocker/door clad mouldings Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/speed/audio controls Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down front/rear disable Battery saver w/accessory delay 1st & 2nd row map lights Gear shifter w/chrome bezel Leather wrapped shifter w/colour keyed shift knob (2) cargo tie-down hooks w/net Front seat side impact air bags (4) 12V pwr points Front console-inc: storage tray w/divider 60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat w/EasyFold remote seat release P235/65R18 all-season BSW tires Body colour manual folding pwr side mirrors

