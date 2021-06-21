2009 Ford Escape

$4,269 + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 0 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7438568

7438568 Stock #: 21345B

21345B VIN: 1FMCU93G59KA41333

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 152,088 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tilt Steering Column Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster glove box Front/rear floor mats Manual air conditioning Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lamps Body-colour front/rear fascias Roof rack w/crossbars Safety Automatic Headlamps Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC) Front side-impact airbags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags front passenger sensor Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder front seat safety belt pretensioners front seat height adjustable D-rings Power Options Pwr door locks Accessory delay for pwr windows Pwr windows w/1-touch-down on driver door Comfort Remote keyless entry w/(2) key fobs Rear cargo area light White-faced instrument gauges Trim A-gloss moulded-in-colour rear bumpers Chrome grille w/body-colour lower Security SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system Windows Privacy glass on rear doors rear quarter windows liftgate Seating 60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch adjustable head restraints removable seat cushion Convenience Floor console -inc: (2) front/(2) rear cup holders storage w/removable bin pwr point w/cap Additional Features Keyless Entry Keypad Side intrusion door beams Rear floor heat ducts Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription Headlamp off delay Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer Interior lights off delay A-gloss body-colour front bumper Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting MP3 audio input jack Dual cloth sunvisors w/covered vanity mirrors Centre dome light w/map lights Cargo area pwr point Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors Steering wheel w/speed controls Chrome shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert SOS post-crash alert system Painted body-colour body-side cladding Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer Black full grip ergonomic door handles Centrestack w/disassociated display Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster centre stack front door switch bezels P235/70R16 all-season OWL tires License plate bracket (standard in provinces where required)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.