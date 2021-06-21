2009 Ford Escape

- Listing ID: 7438568
- Stock #: 21345B
- VIN: 1FMCU93G59KA41333
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Mileage
152,088 KM
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags front passenger sensor
Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder front seat safety belt pretensioners front seat height adjustable D-rings
Accessory delay for pwr windows
Pwr windows w/1-touch-down on driver door
Remote keyless entry w/(2) key fobs
White-faced instrument gauges
A-gloss moulded-in-colour rear bumpers
Chrome grille w/body-colour lower
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Privacy glass on rear doors rear quarter windows liftgate
60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch adjustable head restraints removable seat cushion
Floor console -inc: (2) front/(2) rear cup holders storage w/removable bin pwr point w/cap
Side intrusion door beams
Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
Interior lights off delay
A-gloss body-colour front bumper
Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
Dual cloth sunvisors w/covered vanity mirrors
Centre dome light w/map lights
Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors
Steering wheel w/speed controls
Chrome shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert
SOS post-crash alert system
Painted body-colour body-side cladding
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer
Black full grip ergonomic door handles
Centrestack w/disassociated display
Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster centre stack front door switch bezels
P235/70R16 all-season OWL tires
License plate bracket (standard in provinces where required)
