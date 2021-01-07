2009 GMC Sierra 1500

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Steering column Tilt-Wheel adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock

Warning tones headlamp on key-in-ignition driver and passenger buckle up reminder and turn signal on

Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control

Coat hooks rear driver and passenger side

Air dam black

Grille black surround

Lamps dual cargo area lamps

Tailgate protection top of tailgate protection cap

Lighting interior with dome and reading lights illuminated entry feature and backlit instrument panel switches

Power outlets 2 auxiliary instrument panel-mounted with covers 12-volt

Wipers front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers

Floor covering Graphite-colored rubberized-vinyl

Headliner Opal Gray-colored cloth with matching retainer moldings

Steering wheel includes theft-deterrent locking feature

Visors driver and front passenger sliding with clip and passenger side vanity mirror with cover Opal Gray-colored

Mirrors outside manual Black manual-folding

Tire carrier outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear

Assist handle front passenger (Also includes rear assist handles in the headliner on Extended and Crew Cab models.)

Cup holders front (Also includes rear cupholders on Extended and Crew Cab models.)

Driver Information Center with odometer trip odometer and message center (monitors numerous systems depending on vehicle equipment level including low fuel turn signal on transmission temperature and oil change notification) (Driver Information Center ...

Instrumentation analog with speedometer fuel level engine temperature and tachometer

Bumper front chrome (Includes Black bumper top caps.)

Bumper rear chrome step-style with pad

Tires P265/70R17 all-season blackwall includes a blackwall spare tire (Requires 4WD models.)

Wheel 17 (43.2 cm) steel spare (spare wheel will not cosmetically match the other 4 wheels)