2009 GMC Sierra 1500

Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Headlamps dual halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and flash-to-pass feature
Glass Solar-Ray light-tinted all windows
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Steering column Tilt-Wheel adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
Warning tones headlamp on key-in-ignition driver and passenger buckle up reminder and turn signal on
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Coat hooks rear driver and passenger side
Air dam black
Grille black surround
Lamps dual cargo area lamps
Tailgate protection top of tailgate protection cap
Lighting interior with dome and reading lights illuminated entry feature and backlit instrument panel switches
Power outlets 2 auxiliary instrument panel-mounted with covers 12-volt
Wipers front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
Floor covering Graphite-colored rubberized-vinyl
Headliner Opal Gray-colored cloth with matching retainer moldings
Steering wheel includes theft-deterrent locking feature
Visors driver and front passenger sliding with clip and passenger side vanity mirror with cover Opal Gray-colored
Mirrors outside manual Black manual-folding
Tire carrier outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Assist handle front passenger (Also includes rear assist handles in the headliner on Extended and Crew Cab models.)
Cup holders front (Also includes rear cupholders on Extended and Crew Cab models.)
Driver Information Center with odometer trip odometer and message center (monitors numerous systems depending on vehicle equipment level including low fuel turn signal on transmission temperature and oil change notification) (Driver Information Center ...
Instrumentation analog with speedometer fuel level engine temperature and tachometer
Bumper front chrome (Includes Black bumper top caps.)
Bumper rear chrome step-style with pad
Tires P265/70R17 all-season blackwall includes a blackwall spare tire (Requires 4WD models.)
Wheel 17 (43.2 cm) steel spare (spare wheel will not cosmetically match the other 4 wheels)
Air bags frontal driver and right-front passenger with Passenger Sensing System (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints for your childs age and size even in vehicles equipped with air bags. Children are safer when properly secured in ...
