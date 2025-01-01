$2,612+ taxes & licensing
2009 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
$2,612
+ taxes & licensing
Used
232,132KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFA16469H020349
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 232,132 KM
Vehicle Description
needs brakes, abs light is on, front bumper needs to be reattached drivers side, rust and paint faded all over car, door handles loose
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$2,612
+ taxes & licensing>
