<p>needs brakes, abs light is on, front bumper needs to be reattached drivers side, rust and paint faded all over car, door handles loose</p>

2009 Honda Civic

232,132 KM

$2,612

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Honda Civic

LX

13076467

2009 Honda Civic

LX

Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

$2,612

+ taxes & licensing

Used
232,132KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFA16469H020349

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 232,132 KM

needs brakes, abs light is on, front bumper needs to be reattached drivers side, rust and paint faded all over car, door handles loose

Interior

Tachometer

air_conditioning
cruise_control
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny North Bay

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

$2,612

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2009 Honda Civic