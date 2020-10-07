Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

140,376 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Contact Seller
2009 Mazda MAZDA6

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

GS

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,376KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6080568
  • Stock #: 20331A
  • VIN: 1YVHP81A295M15464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20331A
  • Mileage 140,376 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Carpeted floor mats
Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
(3) passenger assist grips
(2) coat hooks
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
rear window defogger
Dynamic Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Traction control system (TCS)
3-point seat belts for all positions
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Pwr door locks
Rear seat heater ducts
Overhead sunglass holder
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Lockable illuminated glove compartment
Engine immobilizer system
coin holder
Black scuff plates
Front map lights
Illuminated ignition switch
Triple-H body construction
(2) front cupholders
(2) 12-volt pwr outlets
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Front/rear side-impact door beams
Air conditioning w/pollen filter
Body-color pwr mirrors
Body-color sport grille
Crushable brake & accelerator pedal assembly
Front seat belt pretensioners w/force limiters
Rear seat child safety seat lower anchors & upper tethers (LATCH)
Front/rear body-color sport-type bumpers & side moldings
Rear seat center armrest w/(2) cupholders
Dark gray pwr window switch panel
Dual front air bag supplemental restraint system (SRS)
Front side-impact air bags supplemental restraint system
Silver trimmed rear sport type taillights
Windshield w/green-tinted glass & sunshade
Carpeted cargo mat
Driver/front passenger seatback storage pocket
Jack knife key
Reclining front bucket seats -inc: height adjustable active headrests
Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & sliding extensions
4-wheel anti-lock brake system w/electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD)
Passenger airbag cutoff switch
60/40 split bench fold-down rear seat -inc: fold-flat remote operation headrests
Center instrument panel display -inc: clock audio A/C outside temp
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer (2) resettable trip odometers
Remote release -inc: trunk fuel-filler door hood
Warning lights -inc: air bags battery charge check engine door ajar high-beam low fuel oil pressure parking brake seat belts
Halogen headlights -inc: auto shutoff clear housings
Central dash panel storage -inc: mat lid
Delayed courtesy lighting -inc: front map front door lights
Pwr windows -inc: front 1-touch down cancel switch global open/close key-activated remote front up/down
Remote keyless illuminated entry w/trunk lid release

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

2014 Honda CR-V EX
 164,506 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XLT
 156,042 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 153,812 KM
$8,325 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

Call Dealer

855-999-XXXX

(click to show)

855-999-5231

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory