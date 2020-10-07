2009 Mazda MAZDA6

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Carpeted floor mats Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders (3) passenger assist grips (2) coat hooks Variable-intermittent windshield wipers Windows rear window defogger Safety Dynamic Stability Control Emergency Trunk Release Child safety rear door locks Traction control system (TCS) 3-point seat belts for all positions Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Power Options Pwr door locks Seating Rear seat heater ducts Comfort Overhead sunglass holder Manual day/night rearview mirror Lockable illuminated glove compartment Powertrain Engine immobilizer system

Additional Features coin holder Black scuff plates Front map lights Illuminated ignition switch Triple-H body construction (2) front cupholders (2) 12-volt pwr outlets Front/rear side curtain air bags Front/rear side-impact door beams Air conditioning w/pollen filter Body-color pwr mirrors Body-color sport grille Crushable brake & accelerator pedal assembly Front seat belt pretensioners w/force limiters Rear seat child safety seat lower anchors & upper tethers (LATCH) Front/rear body-color sport-type bumpers & side moldings Rear seat center armrest w/(2) cupholders Dark gray pwr window switch panel Dual front air bag supplemental restraint system (SRS) Front side-impact air bags supplemental restraint system Silver trimmed rear sport type taillights Windshield w/green-tinted glass & sunshade Carpeted cargo mat Driver/front passenger seatback storage pocket Jack knife key Reclining front bucket seats -inc: height adjustable active headrests Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & sliding extensions 4-wheel anti-lock brake system w/electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) Passenger airbag cutoff switch 60/40 split bench fold-down rear seat -inc: fold-flat remote operation headrests Center instrument panel display -inc: clock audio A/C outside temp Instrumentation -inc: tachometer (2) resettable trip odometers Remote release -inc: trunk fuel-filler door hood Warning lights -inc: air bags battery charge check engine door ajar high-beam low fuel oil pressure parking brake seat belts Halogen headlights -inc: auto shutoff clear housings Central dash panel storage -inc: mat lid Delayed courtesy lighting -inc: front map front door lights Pwr windows -inc: front 1-touch down cancel switch global open/close key-activated remote front up/down Remote keyless illuminated entry w/trunk lid release

