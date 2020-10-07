2009 Mazda MAZDA6

Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
(3) passenger assist grips
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Dynamic Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Traction control system (TCS)
3-point seat belts for all positions
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Lockable illuminated glove compartment
Engine immobilizer system
Illuminated ignition switch
Triple-H body construction
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Front/rear side-impact door beams
Air conditioning w/pollen filter
Crushable brake & accelerator pedal assembly
Front seat belt pretensioners w/force limiters
Rear seat child safety seat lower anchors & upper tethers (LATCH)
Front/rear body-color sport-type bumpers & side moldings
Rear seat center armrest w/(2) cupholders
Dark gray pwr window switch panel
Dual front air bag supplemental restraint system (SRS)
Front side-impact air bags supplemental restraint system
Silver trimmed rear sport type taillights
Windshield w/green-tinted glass & sunshade
Driver/front passenger seatback storage pocket
Reclining front bucket seats -inc: height adjustable active headrests
Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & sliding extensions
4-wheel anti-lock brake system w/electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD)
Passenger airbag cutoff switch
60/40 split bench fold-down rear seat -inc: fold-flat remote operation headrests
Center instrument panel display -inc: clock audio A/C outside temp
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer (2) resettable trip odometers
Remote release -inc: trunk fuel-filler door hood
Warning lights -inc: air bags battery charge check engine door ajar high-beam low fuel oil pressure parking brake seat belts
Halogen headlights -inc: auto shutoff clear housings
Central dash panel storage -inc: mat lid
Delayed courtesy lighting -inc: front map front door lights
Pwr windows -inc: front 1-touch down cancel switch global open/close key-activated remote front up/down
Remote keyless illuminated entry w/trunk lid release
