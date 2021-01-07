Menu
2009 Nissan Rogue

282,828 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2009 Nissan Rogue

2009 Nissan Rogue

SL AS IS - Leather - Sunroof - Heated Seats

2009 Nissan Rogue

SL AS IS - Leather - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

282,828KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6585448
  Stock #: 2174A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 282,828 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan Rogue delivers a Gas I4 2.5L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. CARBON SILVER METALLIC, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING.*This Nissan Rogue Comes Equipped with These Options *Vehicle speed sensitive pwr steering, Vehicle dynamic control, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, UV-reducing solar glass, Traction control system, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt steering column, Splash Guards, Roof rails, Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch auto down.*What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle *Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
BLACK CLOTH SEATING
CARBON SILVER METALLIC
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

