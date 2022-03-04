Menu
2009 Subaru Forester

156,050 KM

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2009 Subaru Forester

2009 Subaru Forester

2.5 X AS IS - AWD - Sunroof - Cruise Control - Power Windows

2009 Subaru Forester

2.5 X AS IS - AWD - Sunroof - Cruise Control - Power Windows

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

156,050KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8645933
  • Stock #: U6897B
  • VIN: JF2SH63609H789982

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U6897B
  • Mileage 156,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Features Include: All Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, A/C, Automatic Transmission.
Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

