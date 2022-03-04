$6,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-476-7600
2009 Subaru Forester
2.5 X AS IS - AWD - Sunroof - Cruise Control - Power Windows
Location
North Bay Mazda
235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
$6,000
- Listing ID: 8645933
- Stock #: U6897B
- VIN: JF2SH63609H789982
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 156,050 KM
Vehicle Description
Features Include: All Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, A/C, Automatic Transmission.
What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle
Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
