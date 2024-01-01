$3,500+ tax & licensing
2010 BMW X3
30i XDrive
Location
Kenny U-Pull
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
Used
215,647KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBXPC7C45AWE53340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 215,647 KM
Vehicle Description
codes P003o heater control circuit bank 1 sensor , P0056 heater control circuit bank 2 sensor, P0503 speed sensor A, P0303 misfire detected, P0302 cylinder 2 misfire, P0300 multiple cylinder misfire, P0301 cylinder 1 misfire, engine light on , needs rear wiper blade, has trailer hitch
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
woodgrain trim
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Mechanical
Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Skid plate
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
