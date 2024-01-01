Menu
<p>codes P003o heater control circuit bank 1 sensor , P0056 heater control circuit bank 2 sensor, P0503 speed sensor A, P0303 misfire detected, P0302 cylinder 2 misfire, P0300 multiple cylinder misfire, P0301 cylinder 1 misfire, engine light on , needs rear wiper blade, has trailer hitch</p>

2010 BMW X3

215,647 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
2010 BMW X3

30i XDrive

12018655

2010 BMW X3

30i XDrive

Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
215,647KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBXPC7C45AWE53340

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,647 KM

codes P003o heater control circuit bank 1 sensor , P0056 heater control circuit bank 2 sensor, P0503 speed sensor A, P0303 misfire detected, P0302 cylinder 2 misfire, P0300 multiple cylinder misfire, P0301 cylinder 1 misfire, engine light on , needs rear wiper blade, has trailer hitch

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
woodgrain trim
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Limited Slip Differential

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Skid plate
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny North Bay

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2010 BMW X3