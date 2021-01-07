Menu
2010 Cadillac SRX

209,566 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2010 Cadillac SRX

2010 Cadillac SRX

3.0 Premium

2010 Cadillac SRX

3.0 Premium

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

209,566KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6530182
  • Stock #: 20515B
  • VIN: 3GYFNFEY7AS515188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 20515B
  • Mileage 209,566 KM

Vehicle Features

rear window defogger
Traction Control System
Child security rear door locks
Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side air bags
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/trailer stability assist
Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory
Remote keyless entry-inc: lock/unlock liftgate & panic buttons (2) key fobs illuminated entry
Overhead console w/programmable universal home remote
Electronic immobilizer theft-deterrent system
60/40 split-folding/reclining rear seat w/armreast cupholders pass-through low profile head restraints
Instrumentation-inc: analogue speedometer tachometer coolant temp fuel gauge oil pressure gauge
Trailer Sway Control
LED tail lamps
Anti-theft alarm
Programmable pwr door locks w/anti-lockout
Solar-Ray tinted glass w/privacy tint on rear doors rear quarters & liftgate
Pwr windows-inc: front express-up/down w/Pinchguard express-down rear child lockout
Retained accessory pwr for radio & windows after key-off
Electronic cruise control
Driver & front passenger frontal air bags w/dual-stage deployment
Front passenger automatic airbag suppression
Front/rear roof-mounted head-curtain air bags w/rollover sensing
P235/55HR20 all season tires
UltraView double-sized pwr tilt/sliding glass sunroof w/express open pwr sunshade
Body-colour pwr folding heated mirrors driver side auto dimming memory
Rear intermittent wipers
Driver 8-way pwr & passenger 6-way pwr adjusters w/driver memory
Front pwr lumbar adjusters
Seatback net map pockets
Front floor console w/shifter dual cup holders -inc: integrated arm rest
Front & rear floormats
Telescoping steering column w/manual tilt
Steering wheel-mounted controls for audio cruise control
Driver info centre -inc: message centre w/warning messages personalization features trip computer w/trip odometer individual tire pressure readouts fuel range average fuel consumption oil life outside temp display compass tire pressure monitor
(4) aux pwr outlets
Sliding driver/front passenger visors w/dimming vanity mirrors ticket flap
Lighting-inc: illuminated entry/exit front map cargo
Front 3-point seatbelts w/pretensioners load limiters shoulder strap height adjusters
Rear 3-point seatbelts w/outboard comfort guides
Child seat anchors-inc: (3) rear integrated top tethers lower child seat LATCH system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

