2010 Cadillac SRX

Safety
Child security rear door locks
Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side air bags
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/trailer stability assist
Power Options
Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory
Comfort
Remote keyless entry-inc: lock/unlock liftgate & panic buttons (2) key fobs illuminated entry
Overhead console w/programmable universal home remote
Security
Electronic immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Seating
60/40 split-folding/reclining rear seat w/armreast cupholders pass-through low profile head restraints
Convenience
Instrumentation-inc: analogue speedometer tachometer coolant temp fuel gauge oil pressure gauge
Additional Features
Programmable pwr door locks w/anti-lockout
Solar-Ray tinted glass w/privacy tint on rear doors rear quarters & liftgate
Pwr windows-inc: front express-up/down w/Pinchguard express-down rear child lockout
Retained accessory pwr for radio & windows after key-off
Electronic cruise control
Driver & front passenger frontal air bags w/dual-stage deployment
Front passenger automatic airbag suppression
Front/rear roof-mounted head-curtain air bags w/rollover sensing
P235/55HR20 all season tires
UltraView double-sized pwr tilt/sliding glass sunroof w/express open pwr sunshade
Body-colour pwr folding heated mirrors driver side auto dimming memory
Driver 8-way pwr & passenger 6-way pwr adjusters w/driver memory
Front pwr lumbar adjusters
Front floor console w/shifter dual cup holders -inc: integrated arm rest
Telescoping steering column w/manual tilt
Steering wheel-mounted controls for audio cruise control
Driver info centre -inc: message centre w/warning messages personalization features trip computer w/trip odometer individual tire pressure readouts fuel range average fuel consumption oil life outside temp display compass tire pressure monitor
Sliding driver/front passenger visors w/dimming vanity mirrors ticket flap
Lighting-inc: illuminated entry/exit front map cargo
Front 3-point seatbelts w/pretensioners load limiters shoulder strap height adjusters
Rear 3-point seatbelts w/outboard comfort guides
Child seat anchors-inc: (3) rear integrated top tethers lower child seat LATCH system
