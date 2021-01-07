2010 Cadillac SRX

Vehicle Features

Windows rear window defogger Safety Traction Control System Child security rear door locks Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side air bags StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/trailer stability assist Power Options Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory Comfort Remote keyless entry-inc: lock/unlock liftgate & panic buttons (2) key fobs illuminated entry Overhead console w/programmable universal home remote Security Electronic immobilizer theft-deterrent system Seating 60/40 split-folding/reclining rear seat w/armreast cupholders pass-through low profile head restraints Convenience Instrumentation-inc: analogue speedometer tachometer coolant temp fuel gauge oil pressure gauge

Additional Features Trailer Sway Control LED tail lamps Anti-theft alarm Programmable pwr door locks w/anti-lockout Solar-Ray tinted glass w/privacy tint on rear doors rear quarters & liftgate Pwr windows-inc: front express-up/down w/Pinchguard express-down rear child lockout Retained accessory pwr for radio & windows after key-off Electronic cruise control Driver & front passenger frontal air bags w/dual-stage deployment Front passenger automatic airbag suppression Front/rear roof-mounted head-curtain air bags w/rollover sensing P235/55HR20 all season tires UltraView double-sized pwr tilt/sliding glass sunroof w/express open pwr sunshade Body-colour pwr folding heated mirrors driver side auto dimming memory Rear intermittent wipers Driver 8-way pwr & passenger 6-way pwr adjusters w/driver memory Front pwr lumbar adjusters Seatback net map pockets Front floor console w/shifter dual cup holders -inc: integrated arm rest Front & rear floormats Telescoping steering column w/manual tilt Steering wheel-mounted controls for audio cruise control Driver info centre -inc: message centre w/warning messages personalization features trip computer w/trip odometer individual tire pressure readouts fuel range average fuel consumption oil life outside temp display compass tire pressure monitor (4) aux pwr outlets Sliding driver/front passenger visors w/dimming vanity mirrors ticket flap Lighting-inc: illuminated entry/exit front map cargo Front 3-point seatbelts w/pretensioners load limiters shoulder strap height adjusters Rear 3-point seatbelts w/outboard comfort guides Child seat anchors-inc: (3) rear integrated top tethers lower child seat LATCH system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.