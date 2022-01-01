2010 Chevrolet Malibu

+ taxes & licensing
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000. Only 61,085 Miles! This Chevrolet Malibu delivers a Gas/Ethanol I4 2.4L/147 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 2.4L MFI I4 FLEX FUEL ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (STD), Variable effort electronic pwr steering, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel.* This Chevrolet Malibu Features the Following Options *Steering wheel mounted cruise controls, Stainless steel exhaust system, StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/panic brake assist, Speed sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade windshield wipers, Solar-Ray tinted glass, Remote keyless entry, Rear window grid antenna, Rear window defogger, Rear seat heater ducts, Rear child safety locks.* This Chevrolet Malibu is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: The 2010 Chevrolet Malibus bold, attractive sheetmetal and stylish interior touches are backed by confident handling, a quiet ride and an overall level of refinement competitive with the categorys best. Unlike some competitors, the fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine is available on all Malibu trims, not just the entry-level model.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Malibu come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
