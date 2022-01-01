Menu
2010 Chevrolet Malibu

61,085 KM

$7,767

+ tax & licensing
$7,767

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LS

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LS

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$7,767

+ taxes & licensing

61,085KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8089969
  Stock #: 22032A
  VIN: 1G1ZB5E02AF274346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,085 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000. Only 61,085 Miles! This Chevrolet Malibu delivers a Gas/Ethanol I4 2.4L/147 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 2.4L MFI I4 FLEX FUEL ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (STD), Variable effort electronic pwr steering, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel.* This Chevrolet Malibu Features the Following Options *Steering wheel mounted cruise controls, Stainless steel exhaust system, StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/panic brake assist, Speed sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade windshield wipers, Solar-Ray tinted glass, Remote keyless entry, Rear window grid antenna, Rear window defogger, Rear seat heater ducts, Rear child safety locks.* This Chevrolet Malibu is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: The 2010 Chevrolet Malibus bold, attractive sheetmetal and stylish interior touches are backed by confident handling, a quiet ride and an overall level of refinement competitive with the categorys best. Unlike some competitors, the fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine is available on all Malibu trims, not just the entry-level model.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Malibu come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Requires Subscription

