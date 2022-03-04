Menu
2010 Chrysler Town & Country

131,802 KM

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

Touring - Power Tailgate

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

131,802KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8566292
  • Stock #: 22666A
  • VIN: 2A4RR5DX0AR493679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,802 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Tailgate, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!

The Chrysler Town and Country has long appealed to families and empty nesters seeking a practical vehicle with a dash of luxury inside and out, says Edmunds. This 2010 Chrysler Town & Country is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

The Chrysler Town & Country is the family-friendly minivan that offers everything you could want in this segment. It combines the expansive passenger and cargo area you expect with premium interior materials, the latest in convenience features, and impressive technology making it the perfect vehicle for taking kids to school or on a road trip across the country. This van has 131,802 kms. It's blackberry pearlcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 251HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Tailgate, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2A4RR5DX0AR493679.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

