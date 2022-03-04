$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Farquhar Chrysler
888-711-9598
2010 Chrysler Town & Country
2010 Chrysler Town & Country
Touring - Power Tailgate
Location
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
131,802KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8566292
- Stock #: 22666A
- VIN: 2A4RR5DX0AR493679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22666A
- Mileage 131,802 KM
Vehicle Description
The Chrysler Town and Country has long appealed to families and empty nesters seeking a practical vehicle with a dash of luxury inside and out, says Edmunds. This 2010 Chrysler Town & Country is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
The Chrysler Town & Country is the family-friendly minivan that offers everything you could want in this segment. It combines the expansive passenger and cargo area you expect with premium interior materials, the latest in convenience features, and impressive technology making it the perfect vehicle for taking kids to school or on a road trip across the country. This van has 131,802 kms. It's blackberry pearlcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 251HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Tailgate, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2A4RR5DX0AR493679.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8