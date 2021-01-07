2010 Dodge Avenger

Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Tire pressure monitor warning lamp
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch
Floor console w/sliding armrest
Instrument cluster w/LED lighting
12V centre console pwr outlet
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Front & rear solar control glass
Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags
Front advanced multi-stage airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
P215/65R16 all-season BSW tires
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Front license plate bracket
Rear door child protection locks
Centre rear 3-point seat belt
Driver seat height adjust
Supplemental front & rear side-curtain airbags
Centre console w/IP open bin
Decklid/liftgate ajar warning lamp
Silver instrument panel bezel
Driver side sun visor w/mirror
Passenger side sun visor w/mirror
Front seat height adjust shoulder belts
Child seat anchor system LATCH ready
Child seat upper tether anchors
Inside trunk emergency release
