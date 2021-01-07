Menu
2010 Dodge Avenger

155,890 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2010 Dodge Avenger

2010 Dodge Avenger

SE

2010 Dodge Avenger

SE

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

155,890KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6506619
  Stock #: A0997A
  VIN: 1B3CC4FB3AN158066

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 155,890 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Chill zone storage bin
Keyless Entry
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Tire pressure monitor warning lamp
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch
Floor console w/sliding armrest
Instrument cluster w/LED lighting
12V aux pwr outlet
12V centre console pwr outlet
Tachometer
SECURITY ALARM
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Rear Window Defroster
Tinted glass windows
Front & rear solar control glass
60/40 Folding Rear Seat
Low Back Bucket Seats
Manual Adjust Seats
Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags
Base Door Trim Panel
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour grille
Body-colour fascias
Brake/Park Interlock
Dual-note horn
Front advanced multi-stage airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
Pwr door locks
Pwr mirrors
Pwr accessory delay
P215/65R16 all-season BSW tires
SPEED CONTROL
Air Filtering
Tilt/telescopic steering column
outside temp display
Trunk lamp
Floor Carpet
Front license plate bracket
Door ajar warning lamp
Headlamp Off Time Delay
active head restraints
Trunk dress-up
Hood insulation
Rear door child protection locks
Sport steering wheel
Front courtesy/map lamps
Centre rear 3-point seat belt
Driver seat height adjust
Supplemental front & rear side-curtain airbags
Rear Seat Armrest
Quad optics head lights
Manual driver lumbar
Passenger fold-flat seat
Centre console w/IP open bin
240-km/h speedometer
Decklid/liftgate ajar warning lamp
Pwr trunk lid release
Silver instrument panel bezel
Driver side sun visor w/mirror
Passenger side sun visor w/mirror
Front seat height adjust shoulder belts
Child seat anchor system LATCH ready
Child seat upper tether anchors
Inside trunk emergency release
16 x 6.5 steel wheels
16 wheel covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

