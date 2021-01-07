2010 Dodge Avenger

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Illuminated Entry Chill zone storage bin Convenience Keyless Entry Front & Rear Floor Mats Variable-intermittent windshield wipers Tire pressure monitor warning lamp Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch Floor console w/sliding armrest Instrument cluster w/LED lighting 12V aux pwr outlet 12V centre console pwr outlet Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Security SECURITY ALARM Sentry key theft deterrent system Windows Rear Window Defroster Tinted glass windows Front & rear solar control glass Seating 60/40 Folding Rear Seat Low Back Bucket Seats Manual Adjust Seats Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags Trim Base Door Trim Panel Body-colour door handles Body-colour grille Body-colour fascias Safety Brake/Park Interlock Dual-note horn Front advanced multi-stage airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor Power Options Pwr door locks Pwr mirrors Pwr accessory delay Exterior P215/65R16 all-season BSW tires

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Air Filtering Tilt/telescopic steering column outside temp display Trunk lamp Floor Carpet Front license plate bracket Door ajar warning lamp Headlamp Off Time Delay active head restraints Trunk dress-up Hood insulation Rear door child protection locks Sport steering wheel Front courtesy/map lamps Centre rear 3-point seat belt Driver seat height adjust Supplemental front & rear side-curtain airbags Rear Seat Armrest Quad optics head lights Manual driver lumbar Passenger fold-flat seat Centre console w/IP open bin 240-km/h speedometer Decklid/liftgate ajar warning lamp Pwr trunk lid release Silver instrument panel bezel Driver side sun visor w/mirror Passenger side sun visor w/mirror Front seat height adjust shoulder belts Child seat anchor system LATCH ready Child seat upper tether anchors Inside trunk emergency release 16 x 6.5 steel wheels 16 wheel covers

