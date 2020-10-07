Menu
2010 Dodge Journey

115,903 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

SE - Power Seats

2010 Dodge Journey

SE - Power Seats

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

115,903KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6168630
  Stock #: 20368A
  VIN: 3D4PG4FB3AT193066

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,903 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks! With flexible versatility, advanced technology, and a stylish aesthetic, this Dodge Journey is one of the most attractive crossovers on the market. This 2010 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in North Bay. There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 115,903 kms. It's nice in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

