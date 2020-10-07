+ taxes & licensing
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks! With flexible versatility, advanced technology, and a stylish aesthetic, this Dodge Journey is one of the most attractive crossovers on the market. This 2010 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in North Bay. There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 115,903 kms. It's nice in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
