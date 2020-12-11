Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 2500

151,429 KM

Details Features

$16,429

+ tax & licensing
$16,429

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$16,429

+ taxes & licensing

151,429KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6343535
  Stock #: 20513A
  VIN: 3D7LT2ET5AG114646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 20513A
  • Mileage 151,429 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
CARGO LAMP
Front Floor Mats
Halogen Headlamps
Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers
12V auxiliary pwr outlet
Instrument cluster w/display screen 200-KPH primary speedometer
Full-Size Spare Tire
Automatic Headlamps
Supplemental Side Air Bags
Dual-note horn
Advanced multistage front air bags
Passenger Airbag on/off switch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Black fold-away pwr heated mirrors
Rear Sliding Window
Traveler/Mini Trip Computer
Bright grille
Pwr accessory delay
Pwr locks
Sentry key theft-deterrent system
SPEED CONTROL
Monotone Paint
Tip Start
Front air dam
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Driver/passenger assist handles
Bright front bumper
Premium vinyl door trim w/map pocket
Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting
Front height-adjustable shoulder belts
Vehicle info centre
Locking Tailgate
Passenger side visor vanity mirror
Supplemental Side Curtain Front Air Bags
Bright Rear Bumper
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Rearview day/night mirror
Instrument panel colour-keyed bezel
Temp & compass gauge
Front wheel spats
Rear wheel spats
Behind-the-seat storage bin
Vinyl shift knob
Floor cover carpeting
LT265/70R17E all-season BSW tires
Winch type spare tire carrier
Body colour headlamp filler panel
Body colour fuel filler door
Pwr windows w/front one-touch down
17 steel spare wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

