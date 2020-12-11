2010 Dodge Ram 2500

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Tilt Steering Column Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console CARGO LAMP Front Floor Mats Halogen Headlamps Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers 12V auxiliary pwr outlet Instrument cluster w/display screen 200-KPH primary speedometer Safety Full-Size Spare Tire Automatic Headlamps Supplemental Side Air Bags Dual-note horn Advanced multistage front air bags Passenger Airbag on/off switch Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitoring Display Black fold-away pwr heated mirrors Windows Rear Sliding Window Media / Nav / Comm Traveler/Mini Trip Computer Trim Bright grille Power Options Pwr accessory delay Pwr locks Security Sentry key theft-deterrent system

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Monotone Paint Tip Start Front air dam Black door handles Front license plate bracket Driver/passenger assist handles Bright front bumper Premium vinyl door trim w/map pocket Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting Front height-adjustable shoulder belts Vehicle info centre Locking Tailgate Passenger side visor vanity mirror Supplemental Side Curtain Front Air Bags Bright Rear Bumper Front Bumper Sight Shields Rearview day/night mirror Instrument panel colour-keyed bezel Temp & compass gauge Front wheel spats Rear wheel spats Behind-the-seat storage bin Vinyl shift knob Floor cover carpeting LT265/70R17E all-season BSW tires Winch type spare tire carrier Body colour headlamp filler panel Body colour fuel filler door Pwr windows w/front one-touch down 17 steel spare wheel

