2010 Dodge Ram 2500

Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers
Instrument cluster w/display screen 200-KPH primary speedometer
Supplemental Side Air Bags
Advanced multistage front air bags
Passenger Airbag on/off switch
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Black fold-away pwr heated mirrors
Traveler/Mini Trip Computer
Sentry key theft-deterrent system
Front license plate bracket
Driver/passenger assist handles
Premium vinyl door trim w/map pocket
Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting
Front height-adjustable shoulder belts
Passenger side visor vanity mirror
Supplemental Side Curtain Front Air Bags
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Rearview day/night mirror
Instrument panel colour-keyed bezel
Behind-the-seat storage bin
LT265/70R17E all-season BSW tires
Winch type spare tire carrier
Body colour headlamp filler panel
Body colour fuel filler door
Pwr windows w/front one-touch down
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.