2010 Ford Escape

Listing ID: 7018400
Stock #: A1073A
VIN: 1FMCU9DG8AKC92978
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Mileage
180,770 KM
White-faced instrument gauges
Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) key fobs
Floor console -inc: (2) front/(2) rear cup holders storage w/removable bin pwr point w/cap
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Privacy glass on rear doors rear quarter windows liftgate
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags front passenger sensor
Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder front seat safety belt pretensioners front seat height adjustable D-rings
Accessory delay for pwr windows
Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch-down on driver door
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Chrome grille w/body-colour lower
60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch adjustable head restraints removable seat cushion
Side intrusion door beams
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
Interior lights off delay
A-gloss body-colour front bumper
Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
Dual cloth sunvisors w/covered vanity mirrors
Centre dome light w/map lights
Steering wheel w/speed controls
Chrome shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert
SOS post-crash alert system
Painted body-colour body-side cladding
Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror *Late availability on integrated blind spot mirror*
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer
License plate bracket (STD in provinces where required)
Black full grip ergonomic door handles
Centrestack w/disassociated display
Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster centre stack front door switch bezels
P235/70R16 all-season OWL tires
