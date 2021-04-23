2010 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 7 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7018400

7018400 Stock #: A1073A

A1073A VIN: 1FMCU9DG8AKC92978

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 180,770 KM

Vehicle Features Comfort Air Conditioning Illuminated Entry glove box Rear cargo area light White-faced instrument gauges Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) key fobs Convenience Tilt Steering Column Front/rear floor mats Floor console -inc: (2) front/(2) rear cup holders storage w/removable bin pwr point w/cap Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lamps Body-colour front/rear fascias Roof rack w/crossbars Windows Rear Window Defroster Privacy glass on rear doors rear quarter windows liftgate Safety Automatic Headlamps Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC) Front side-impact airbags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags front passenger sensor Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder front seat safety belt pretensioners front seat height adjustable D-rings Power Options Pwr door locks Accessory delay for pwr windows Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch-down on driver door Security SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system Trim Chrome grille w/body-colour lower Seating 60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch adjustable head restraints removable seat cushion Additional Features Keyless Entry Keypad Side intrusion door beams Rear floor heat ducts Headlamp off delay Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer Interior lights off delay A-gloss body-colour front bumper Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting Dual cloth sunvisors w/covered vanity mirrors Centre dome light w/map lights Cargo area pwr point Steering wheel w/speed controls Chrome shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert SOS post-crash alert system Painted body-colour body-side cladding Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror *Late availability on integrated blind spot mirror* Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer License plate bracket (STD in provinces where required) Black full grip ergonomic door handles Centrestack w/disassociated display Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster centre stack front door switch bezels P235/70R16 all-season OWL tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.