2010 Ford F-150

106,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

106,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7229933
  • Stock #: 21302C
  • VIN: 1FTEX1E8XAFB12745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 21302C
  • Mileage 106,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Tilt Steering Column
CARGO LAMP
Interval wipers
Carpeted front/rear floor mats
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) fobs illuminated entry panic button
Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Rear window privacy glass
Delayed accessory pwr
Pwr locks
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Chrome bar-style grille -inc: chrome surround black mesh
SPEED CONTROL
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Fixed rear window
Black door & tailgate handles
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Colour-coordinated carpet
Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel
outside temp display
Dual covered visor mirrors
Seatback map pockets
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Side-impact airbags
Black pwr mirrors
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Chrome front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia black front valance
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
Premium cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer fuel gauge voltmeter oil pressure engine coolant temp odometer
Display centre -inc: warning message text function
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings obsidian vanes
Front/rear aux pwr point
Front grab handles
Front/rear dome lamps
Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Safety canopy curtain airbags
Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts 2-point centre lap belt
3-point seat belts in all rear positions
Autolock features for child safety seats
(5) P235/75R17 all-terrain BSW tires

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

