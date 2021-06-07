2010 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7229933

7229933 Stock #: 21302C

21302C VIN: 1FTEX1E8XAFB12745

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 21302C

Mileage 106,500 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Tilt Steering Column CARGO LAMP Interval wipers Carpeted front/rear floor mats Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) fobs illuminated entry panic button Overhead console w/(2) storage bins MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Belt-Minder w/audio mute Safety Dual note horn 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control Windows Rear window privacy glass Power Options Delayed accessory pwr Pwr locks Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down Trim Chrome bar-style grille -inc: chrome surround black mesh Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Black front/rear stone cuffs Fixed rear window Black door & tailgate handles Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist Colour-coordinated carpet Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel outside temp display Dual covered visor mirrors Seatback map pockets Securilock anti-theft ignition Side-impact airbags Black pwr mirrors Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch Chrome front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia black front valance Bright headlamps w/autolamp Premium cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat Instrumentation -inc: tachometer fuel gauge voltmeter oil pressure engine coolant temp odometer Display centre -inc: warning message text function Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings obsidian vanes Front/rear aux pwr point Front grab handles Front/rear dome lamps Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor Safety canopy curtain airbags Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts 2-point centre lap belt 3-point seat belts in all rear positions Autolock features for child safety seats (5) P235/75R17 all-terrain BSW tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.