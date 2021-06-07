2010 Ford F-150

- Listing ID: 7229933
- Stock #: 21302C
- VIN: 1FTEX1E8XAFB12745
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Stock #
21302C
Mileage
106,500 KM
Carpeted front/rear floor mats
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) fobs illuminated entry panic button
Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Belt-Minder w/audio mute
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Rear window privacy glass
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Chrome bar-style grille -inc: chrome surround black mesh
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Black door & tailgate handles
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Colour-coordinated carpet
Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel
Dual covered visor mirrors
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Chrome front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia black front valance
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
Premium cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer fuel gauge voltmeter oil pressure engine coolant temp odometer
Display centre -inc: warning message text function
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings obsidian vanes
Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Safety canopy curtain airbags
Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts 2-point centre lap belt
3-point seat belts in all rear positions
Autolock features for child safety seats
(5) P235/75R17 all-terrain BSW tires
