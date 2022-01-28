$12,387+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
2010 Ford F-150
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
$12,387
- Listing ID: 8268924
- Stock #: 22122A
- VIN: 1FTFW1EV0AFD69300
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 235,000 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Ford F-150 boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.4L/330 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt steering column, Speed control.*This Ford F-150 Comes Equipped with These Options *SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month subscription, Single exhaust, Side-impact airbags, SecuriLock anti-theft ignition, Seatback map pockets, Safety canopy curtain airbags, Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control, Removable tailgate w/key lock & lift assist, Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) fobs, illuminated entry, panic button, Rear window privacy glass.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a reliable F-150 today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
