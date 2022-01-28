Menu
2010 Ford F-150

235,000 KM

$12,387

+ tax & licensing
$12,387

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$12,387

+ taxes & licensing

235,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8268924
  • Stock #: 22122A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV0AFD69300

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Ford F-150 boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.4L/330 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt steering column, Speed control.*This Ford F-150 Comes Equipped with These Options *SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month subscription, Single exhaust, Side-impact airbags, SecuriLock anti-theft ignition, Seatback map pockets, Safety canopy curtain airbags, Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control, Removable tailgate w/key lock & lift assist, Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) fobs, illuminated entry, panic button, Rear window privacy glass.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a reliable F-150 today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auxiliary Audio Input
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

