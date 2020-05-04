Menu
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$7,777

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,108KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4974840
  • Stock #: 19516A
  • VIN: 1GTSKUEA1AZ150837
Interior Colour
Dark Titanium
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder

With a little work this unit would be great deal, Very nice running GMC, The body has some paint peel and the interior is showing some wear, It will need a windshield Contact us for a Free Car Proof This is Automatic Transmission These vehicles are not certified, they are sold ???as-is???. ??We do not know what is required for certification and they will not be inspected by our garage at any time. Most people have a friend or someone they know who can check out a vehicle to see what is required for certification. Call one of our salespeople at (705) 476 1506 and they will assist you with the arrangements. Our customers have found that by buying a vehicle as-is and taking care of it ???This vehicle is being sold ???as is,??? unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser???s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.???he safety themselves, they saved thousands of dollars.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Power Options
  • Power Mirror(s)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

