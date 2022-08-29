Menu
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

247,769 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SL AS IS - 4X4 - Tonneau Cover - Power Windows - Cruise Control

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SL AS IS - 4X4 - Tonneau Cover - Power Windows - Cruise Control

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

247,769KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9206131
  • Stock #: 152320A
  • VIN: 1GTSCUEA6AZ107026

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 152320A
  • Mileage 247,769 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! Features Include: 4X4, Cloth Interior, Power Windows, Power Locks, A/C, Automatic Transmission, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, Hard Top Tonneau Cover.
What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle
Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4X2
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

