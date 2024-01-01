$3,400+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
$3,400
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,730KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F48AH023743
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,730 KM
Vehicle Description
RUNS AND DRIVES, NO CODES DETECTED, LOW KMS, PAINT IS PEELING, MINOR RUST UNDERNEATH.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
