<p>RUNS AND DRIVES, NO CODES DETECTED, LOW KMS, PAINT IS PEELING, MINOR RUST UNDERNEATH.</p>

2010 Honda Civic

121,730 KM

$3,400

2010 Honda Civic

LX

2010 Honda Civic

LX

Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,730KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F48AH023743

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,730 KM

RUNS AND DRIVES, NO CODES DETECTED, LOW KMS, PAINT IS PEELING, MINOR RUST UNDERNEATH.

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny North Bay

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2010 Honda Civic