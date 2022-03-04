Menu
2010 Jeep Wrangler

217,965 KM

Details Description Features

$12,956

+ tax & licensing
$12,956

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2010 Jeep Wrangler

2010 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2010 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$12,956

+ taxes & licensing

217,965KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8469369
  • Stock #: 22001A
  • VIN: 1J4BA5H16AL220575

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22001A
  • Mileage 217,965 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner nice shape for the year, Has soft top also ready to enjoy with a little TLC

Vehicle Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr steering
140-amp alternator
3.21 Axle Ratio
600-CCA maintenance free battery
Hood insulation
Next generation Dana 44 HD rear axle
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Fuel Tank Skid Plate
(2) front/(1) rear tow hooks
HD suspension w/gas shock absorbers
Hydraulic assist brake boost
Next-generation Dana 30 solid front axle
Body Colour Fender Flares
Fog Lamps
Halogen Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front door tinted glass
Body Colour Grille
Tinted windshield glass
Deep-tint sunscreen windows
Outside tire carrier
Black/silver front bumper
Black/silver rear bumper
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Child safety rear door locks
tire pressure monitoring warning lamp
Hill start assist
Electronic roll mitigation
Driver & front passenger advanced multi-stage frontal airbags w/occupant classification system (OCS)
Swing-away mirrors
18 x 7.5 satin silver painted aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

