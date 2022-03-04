2010 Jeep Wrangler

$12,956 + taxes & licensing 2 1 7 , 9 6 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

22001A VIN: 1J4BA5H16AL220575

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 217,965 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Pwr steering 140-amp alternator 3.21 Axle Ratio 600-CCA maintenance free battery Hood insulation Next generation Dana 44 HD rear axle TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE Fuel Tank Skid Plate (2) front/(1) rear tow hooks HD suspension w/gas shock absorbers Hydraulic assist brake boost Next-generation Dana 30 solid front axle Exterior Body Colour Fender Flares Fog Lamps Halogen Headlamps Variable intermittent windshield wipers Rear window wiper w/washer Front door tinted glass Body Colour Grille Tinted windshield glass Deep-tint sunscreen windows Outside tire carrier Black/silver front bumper Black/silver rear bumper Safety 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes Child safety rear door locks tire pressure monitoring warning lamp Hill start assist Electronic roll mitigation Driver & front passenger advanced multi-stage frontal airbags w/occupant classification system (OCS) Additional Features Swing-away mirrors 18 x 7.5 satin silver painted aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

