2010 Mazda CX-7

223,071 KM

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

GX AS IS - Sunroof - Heated Seats - Cruise Control

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

223,071KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9505990
  • Stock #: 2339A
  • VIN: JM3ER2W56A0351904

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2339A
  • Mileage 223,071 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! One Owner! Locally Owned! Features Include: Front Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Rear Dropping Seats, Sunroof, Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows, Power Seats.
What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle
Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
5 Speed Automatic

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

