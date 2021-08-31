Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

132,897 KM

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Certified! - Low Kilometres!

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Certified! - Low Kilometres!

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

132,897KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7986210
  • Stock #: u6878
  • VIN: JM1BL1HF5A1154391

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # u6878
  • Mileage 132,897 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! Certified! Features Include: Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, A/C, Manual Seats, Power Windows, AM/FM Radio.Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group
*The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
Location
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CD Player
ABS Brakes
5 Speed Automatic

