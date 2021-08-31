2010 Mazda MAZDA3

$6,450 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 8 9 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7986210

7986210 Stock #: u6878

u6878 VIN: JM1BL1HF5A1154391

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # u6878

Mileage 132,897 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Safety ABS Brakes Additional Features 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.