2010 Nissan Altima

87,176 KM

$5,300

+ tax & licensing
$5,300

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2010 Nissan Altima

2010 Nissan Altima

2.5 S AS IS - Heated Seats - Sunroof - Cruise Control

2010 Nissan Altima

2.5 S AS IS - Heated Seats - Sunroof - Cruise Control

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$5,300

+ taxes & licensing

87,176KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9370090
  • Stock #: 152325A
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP6AC159839

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,176 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! Features Include: Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Heated Rearview Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Seat, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Push Start.
Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

