2010 Toyota Corolla

128,568 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

CE

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

128,568KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6416846
  • Stock #: A1037A
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE9AC496030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,568 KM

Vehicle Features

Digital clock
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Dual visor vanity mirrors
(2) 12V aux pwr outlets
Child protector rear door locks
Side-impact door beams
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat
Air conditioning w/air filtration
Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
Internal Trunk Release
Energy-absorbing steering column
Trunk lamp
Color-keyed door handles
HD rear window defogger
(4) cup holders
Front Seat Active Headrests
4-wheel anti-lock brakes -inc: brake assist electronic brake force distribution
Blackout front grille
Dual glove compartments
Front & rear door pockets w/bottle holder
Child restraint system w/LATCH anchors
Direct tire pressure monitor
Vehicle stability control w/traction control -inc: off switch
Dual front airbags w/occupant sensors
Multi-information display -inc: average fuel economy driving range average speed travel distance
Remote releases -inc: hood trunk w/cancel fuel door
ALR/ELR 3-point front & rear seatbelts -inc: front adjustable shoulder belt anchors pretensioners force limiters

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

