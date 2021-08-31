Menu
2011 BMW 535

133,896 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2011 BMW 535

2011 BMW 535

I 535i

2011 BMW 535

I 535i

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

133,896KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8067370
  • Stock #: 21456B
  • VIN: WBAFR7C5XBC600152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 21456B
  • Mileage 133,896 KM

Vehicle Features

Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front & rear crumple zones
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Collapsible tube crash technology
Dual front side-impact airbags
rear window defogger
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front seatback storage nets
Ambient Lighting
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Fully-finished trunk
Alarm system w/interior motion sensor
Rear fog lights
Pwr glass sunroof
Halogen free-form fog lights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Adaptive brakelights
Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Front chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap comfort open/close
Park Distance Control
Lockable illuminated glove box
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff lights on door unlock
(3) rear headrests w/outer positions adjustable
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt-up
Pwr interior trunk release
12-volt socket in luggage compartment
Dual front airbags w/occupant detector
Comfort access keyless entry system
Remote keyless entry w/self-charging multi-function remote
Chrome-plated side window frame trim
Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights -inc: LED corona rings
Black matte auto-dimming heated pwr folding exterior mirrors
60/40 rear seat w/through loading system
Front centre armrest w/lockable climate-controlled storage
Cupholders integrated in front centre console & rear armrest
Central pwr lock switch -inc: fuel-filler door remote function
Car/key memory
Cruise control w/brake function
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: micro filter solar sensor auto air recirculation residual heat & max A/C functions
Interior lighting -inc: front foot wells cargo area front & rear reading lights
Front & rear advanced head protection curtain airbag system (AHPS)
Front 3-point safety belts-inc: pyrotechnical tensioning system force limiters
Rear 3-point safety belts-inc: force limiters
Rear ISOFIX child seat attachment
Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: run-flat indicator
BMW Assist -inc: 1-year Safety & Security subscription Google MyInfo Send-To-Car
Dual front illuminated sunvisor mirrors
3-spoke heated leather steering wheel w/audio controls
Fineline anthracite interior trim
iDrive system -inc: 7 high-resolution display
Instrumentation -inc: black panel technology fuel consumption & range check control vehicle monitoring system w/condition based service (8) programmable memory keys on-board computer
Dynamic stability control (DSC) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC) dynamic traction control (DTC) electronic brake force distribution (EBD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

