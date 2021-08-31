2011 BMW 535

- Listing ID: 8067370
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Mileage
133,896 KM
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front & rear crumple zones
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Collapsible tube crash technology
Dual front side-impact airbags
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front seatback storage nets
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Alarm system w/interior motion sensor
Halogen free-form fog lights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Front chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap comfort open/close
Lockable illuminated glove box
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff lights on door unlock
(3) rear headrests w/outer positions adjustable
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt-up
Pwr interior trunk release
12-volt socket in luggage compartment
Dual front airbags w/occupant detector
Comfort access keyless entry system
Remote keyless entry w/self-charging multi-function remote
Chrome-plated side window frame trim
Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights -inc: LED corona rings
Black matte auto-dimming heated pwr folding exterior mirrors
60/40 rear seat w/through loading system
Front centre armrest w/lockable climate-controlled storage
Cupholders integrated in front centre console & rear armrest
Central pwr lock switch -inc: fuel-filler door remote function
Cruise control w/brake function
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: micro filter solar sensor auto air recirculation residual heat & max A/C functions
Interior lighting -inc: front foot wells cargo area front & rear reading lights
Front & rear advanced head protection curtain airbag system (AHPS)
Front 3-point safety belts-inc: pyrotechnical tensioning system force limiters
Rear 3-point safety belts-inc: force limiters
Rear ISOFIX child seat attachment
Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: run-flat indicator
BMW Assist -inc: 1-year Safety & Security subscription Google MyInfo Send-To-Car
Dual front illuminated sunvisor mirrors
3-spoke heated leather steering wheel w/audio controls
Fineline anthracite interior trim
iDrive system -inc: 7 high-resolution display
Instrumentation -inc: black panel technology fuel consumption & range check control vehicle monitoring system w/condition based service (8) programmable memory keys on-board computer
Dynamic stability control (DSC) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC) dynamic traction control (DTC) electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
