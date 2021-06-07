2011 Buick Enclave

Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: individual climate settings for driver front passenger & second/third row controls for rear passengers
Quiet tuning -inc: acoustic laminated windshield & front door glass triple door seals acoustic insulation injected strategically sound-deadening floor & engine compartment materials
Sunshades driver & front passenger illuminated covered mirrors
Lighting interior with theatre dimming -inc: cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door & tailgate activated switches & illuminated entry & exit feature
Dual stage frontal driver and passenger airbags
1st 2nd & 3rd row head curtain side impact airbags
6 months of the directions and connections plan with turn-by-turn navigation
Seatbelts front seat belt pretensioners dual mode retractors & shoulder belt height adjusters
Tires P255/60R19 all-season blackwall
Mirrors power fold driver side auto-dimming with memory
4-way power front passenger seat power 2-way lumbar
Power 2-way lumbar and driver front side seat memory
Rearview camera -inc: camera display integrated into rearview mirror
Lights Steerable headlamps
Steering column power tilt wheel & telescopic
Liftgate rear door power
3rd row with manual bench seat 60/40 split
Power outlet 12V DC with cover -inc: (1) front (1) rear seat (1) rear cargo area
Seats 8-way power adjuster front driver side
Power outlet 110V AC with cover rear seat
