Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Buick Enclave

219,390 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Contact Seller
2011 Buick Enclave

2011 Buick Enclave

CXL2

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Buick Enclave

CXL2

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

219,390KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7227191
  • Stock #: 21229A
  • VIN: 5GAKVCED4BJ262576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 219,390 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child security rear door locks
Cruise Control
Remote Vehicle Start
Fog lights front round halogen
Tire Pressure Monitor
Vehicle theft deterrent -inc: electronic immobilizer
oil life monitor
Cargo storage under rear floor
Front row side impact airbags
Child safety seat LATCH system
Rear park assist ultrasonic
Universal home remote programmable
Defogger rear window electric
Door handles chrome
Windshield wipers and washers front and rear intermittent wipers with washers
Floor covering colour keyed carpeting -inc: front & rear removable floor mats
Instrumentation 5-gauge cluster
Security system audible/visible theft alarm system programmable
Cup holders -inc: (4) front (4) 2nd row (2) 3rd row
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system -inc: enhanced rollover protection
Airbag suppression and passenger detecting system
Mouldings chrome beltline
Mirrors body coloured power OSRV heated and turn signal
Seats heated and cooled driver and front passenger
Roof rails brushed aluminum
Spoiler rear body-coloured
Lights automatic on-off HID projector lamps w/blue tint lenses -inc: chromed bezels
Glass light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield
Glass Deep tinted rear side and rear quarter and liftgate
Seating seven passenger seat configuration
Console front centre with shifter -inc: armrest & storage lights & other devices
Steering wheel leather-wrapped -inc: wood accents & audio controls
Instrumentation driver information centre -inc: trip fuel vehicle system info display
Instrumentation outside temperature indicator and compass
Power windows -inc: express up/down for driver & express down for passenger w/rear disable
Power locks programmable -inc: lockout protection
Remote keyless entry programmable -inc: 2 transmitters panic button
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: individual climate settings for driver front passenger & second/third row controls for rear passengers
Quiet tuning -inc: acoustic laminated windshield & front door glass triple door seals acoustic insulation injected strategically sound-deadening floor & engine compartment materials
Sunshades driver & front passenger illuminated covered mirrors
Lighting interior with theatre dimming -inc: cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door & tailgate activated switches & illuminated entry & exit feature
Dual stage frontal driver and passenger airbags
1st 2nd & 3rd row head curtain side impact airbags
6 months of the directions and connections plan with turn-by-turn navigation
Seatbelts front seat belt pretensioners dual mode retractors & shoulder belt height adjusters
Tires P255/60R19 all-season blackwall
Mirrors power fold driver side auto-dimming with memory
4-way power front passenger seat power 2-way lumbar
Power 2-way lumbar and driver front side seat memory
Rearview camera -inc: camera display integrated into rearview mirror
Lights Steerable headlamps
Steering column power tilt wheel & telescopic
Liftgate rear door power
3rd row with manual bench seat 60/40 split
Power outlet 12V DC with cover -inc: (1) front (1) rear seat (1) rear cargo area
Seats 8-way power adjuster front driver side
Power outlet 110V AC with cover rear seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

2018 Ford F-150 Lariat
 89,788 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Longho...
 107,476 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Buick Enclave C...
 219,390 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

Call Dealer

855-999-XXXX

(click to show)

855-999-5231

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory