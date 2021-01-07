2011 Chevrolet Malibu

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Chrome Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Active suspension Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection ENGINE 2.4L 170 HP I4 VVT FLEX FUEL W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (STD)

