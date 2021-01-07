2011 Chevrolet Malibu

+ taxes & licensing
705-476-7600
235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
705-476-7600
This Chevrolet Malibu delivers a Gas/Ethanol I4 2.4L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.4L 170 HP I4 VVT FLEX FUEL W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (STD), Windshield wiper and washers Speed sensitive-variable intermittent, flat blade, Windows, driver express up and down with rear passenger lockout.*This Chevrolet Malibu Features the Following Options *Wheels, 17" x 7" aluminum chrome clad, UltraLux sheer suede seat trim, Trunk Release, internal manual, Transmission, 6-speed automatic transmission with driver shift controls, Tires, P215/55R17 blackwall, touring, all season, Tire, spare, compact (For limited use only), Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Suspension, 4-wheel independent active suspension, Sunshade, driver and passenger extendable visor with illuminated mirror, Steering, electronic power steering with variable effort.*What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle *Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6