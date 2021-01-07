Menu
2011 Chevrolet Malibu

184,880 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT Platinum Edition AS IS - Click Here! Test Drive Appts Available!

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT Platinum Edition AS IS - Click Here! Test Drive Appts Available!

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

184,880KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6491970
  Stock #: U6773B

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Brown
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  • Stock # U6773B
  • Mileage 184,880 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Malibu delivers a Gas/Ethanol I4 2.4L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.4L 170 HP I4 VVT FLEX FUEL W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (STD), Windshield wiper and washers Speed sensitive-variable intermittent, flat blade, Windows, driver express up and down with rear passenger lockout.*This Chevrolet Malibu Features the Following Options *Wheels, 17" x 7" aluminum chrome clad, UltraLux sheer suede seat trim, Trunk Release, internal manual, Transmission, 6-speed automatic transmission with driver shift controls, Tires, P215/55R17 blackwall, touring, all season, Tire, spare, compact (For limited use only), Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Suspension, 4-wheel independent active suspension, Sunshade, driver and passenger extendable visor with illuminated mirror, Steering, electronic power steering with variable effort.*What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle *Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Chrome Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 2.4L 170 HP I4 VVT FLEX FUEL W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

