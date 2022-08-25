$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT - SiriusXM
287,008KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9001177
- Stock #: 22760A
- VIN: 1D7RV1CT5BS665378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 287,008 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
Few vehicles have such of a broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception. This 2011 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 287,008 kms. It's brilliant black crystal pearlcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Multi-speed automatic
