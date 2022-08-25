2011 Dodge Ram 1500 ...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 8 7 , 0 0 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9001177

9001177 Stock #: 22760A

22760A VIN: 1D7RV1CT5BS665378

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 287,008 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 5 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.