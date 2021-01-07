2011 Ford Edge

Universal Garage Door Opener
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer low washer fluid oil pressure fuel cap oil change reminder door/liftgate ajar low coolant lamp outage indicator
Bi-functional projector beam halogen headlamps
Body colour illuminated SecuriCode door entry keypad
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners load limiting retractors front height adjustable seat belts driver seat positioning sensor crash severity sensor front BeltMinder
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children) -inc: (2) in 2nd row
Remote keyless entry w/(2) fobs
Dual zone electronic automatic climate control (DEACC) -inc: 2nd row vents particulate air filter
Privacy glass on rear doors quarter windows & liftgate
Acoustic windshield glass
SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front seatback map pockets
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
Rear cargo management system located under floor
Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
Solar tinted front windows
P245/60R18 all-season BSW tires
60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat
EasyFold remote rear seat release
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/speed/audio controls
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down front/rear disable
Battery saver w/accessory delay
Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Leather wrapped shifter w/colour keyed shift knob
(2) cargo tie-down hooks w/net
Front seat side impact air bags
MyKey -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute
Body colour upper/MIC black lower fascias
Automatic headlamps w/wiper activation
Body colour manual folding heated pwr side mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors puddle lamps memory
Acoustic front side glass
Rear armrest w/flip-out cupholders
Front console -inc: cupholders (2) pwr points cupholders storage tray deep bin armrest
Brushed aluminum sill plate
Wood appearance instrument panel appliques
High gloss black centre stack finish
(4) 12V pwr points -inc: centre console 2nd row & cargo area
