Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Edge

215,799 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Edge

2011 Ford Edge

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

215,799KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6483870
  • Stock #: A1038A
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC1BBB01068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # A1038A
  • Mileage 215,799 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front/rear floor mats
Cargo area lamp
(2) coat hooks
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer low washer fluid oil pressure fuel cap oil change reminder door/liftgate ajar low coolant lamp outage indicator
Bi-functional projector beam halogen headlamps
Body colour illuminated SecuriCode door entry keypad
Reverse Sensing System
Dual note horn
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners load limiting retractors front height adjustable seat belts driver seat positioning sensor crash severity sensor front BeltMinder
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children) -inc: (2) in 2nd row
Illuminated Entry
Remote keyless entry w/(2) fobs
Ambient Lighting
Dual zone electronic automatic climate control (DEACC) -inc: 2nd row vents particulate air filter
Rear Window Defroster
Privacy glass on rear doors quarter windows & liftgate
Acoustic windshield glass
Chrome Grille
SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)
Body Colour Door Handles
Reverse Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front seatback map pockets
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Black rocker mouldings
Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
(8) cup holders
Body colour spoiler
Pwr locks w/autolock
Rear 2-speed wiper
Rear cargo management system located under floor
Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
Solar tinted front windows
Chrome beltline moulding
Supplemental park lamps
(3) grab handles
P245/60R18 all-season BSW tires
60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat
EasyFold remote rear seat release
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/speed/audio controls
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down front/rear disable
Battery saver w/accessory delay
Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Leather wrapped shifter w/colour keyed shift knob
(2) cargo tie-down hooks w/net
Front seat side impact air bags
MyKey -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute
Body colour upper/MIC black lower fascias
Automatic headlamps w/wiper activation
Body colour manual folding heated pwr side mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors puddle lamps memory
Acoustic front side glass
Rear armrest w/flip-out cupholders
Front console -inc: cupholders (2) pwr points cupholders storage tray deep bin armrest
Brushed aluminum sill plate
Wood appearance instrument panel appliques
High gloss black centre stack finish
(4) 12V pwr points -inc: centre console 2nd row & cargo area
1st & 2nd row dome lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 1 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Ford Fusion SE
 94,091 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic EX
 187,431 KM
$5,423 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

Call Dealer

855-999-XXXX

(click to show)

855-999-5231

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory