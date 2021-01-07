2011 Ford Edge

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Front/rear floor mats Cargo area lamp (2) coat hooks Overhead console w/sunglass holder Instrumentation -inc: tachometer low washer fluid oil pressure fuel cap oil change reminder door/liftgate ajar low coolant lamp outage indicator Bi-functional projector beam halogen headlamps Body colour illuminated SecuriCode door entry keypad Safety Reverse Sensing System Dual note horn Rear child safety locks AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC) Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners load limiting retractors front height adjustable seat belts driver seat positioning sensor crash severity sensor front BeltMinder LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children) -inc: (2) in 2nd row Comfort Illuminated Entry Remote keyless entry w/(2) fobs Ambient Lighting Dual zone electronic automatic climate control (DEACC) -inc: 2nd row vents particulate air filter Windows Rear Window Defroster Privacy glass on rear doors quarter windows & liftgate Acoustic windshield glass Trim Chrome Grille Security SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)

Additional Features Body Colour Door Handles Reverse Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front seatback map pockets Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) SOS post crash alert system Black rocker mouldings Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers (8) cup holders Body colour spoiler Pwr locks w/autolock Rear 2-speed wiper Rear cargo management system located under floor Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor Solar tinted front windows Chrome beltline moulding Supplemental park lamps (3) grab handles P245/60R18 all-season BSW tires 60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat EasyFold remote rear seat release Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/speed/audio controls Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down front/rear disable Battery saver w/accessory delay Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Leather wrapped shifter w/colour keyed shift knob (2) cargo tie-down hooks w/net Front seat side impact air bags MyKey -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute Body colour upper/MIC black lower fascias Automatic headlamps w/wiper activation Body colour manual folding heated pwr side mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors puddle lamps memory Acoustic front side glass Rear armrest w/flip-out cupholders Front console -inc: cupholders (2) pwr points cupholders storage tray deep bin armrest Brushed aluminum sill plate Wood appearance instrument panel appliques High gloss black centre stack finish (4) 12V pwr points -inc: centre console 2nd row & cargo area 1st & 2nd row dome lamps

