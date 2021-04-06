Menu
2011 Ford Edge

158,864 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2011 Ford Edge

2011 Ford Edge

SPORT

2011 Ford Edge

SPORT

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

158,864KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6980123
  Stock #: A0919A
  VIN: 2FMDK4AK9BBB35817

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # A0919A
  • Mileage 158,864 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Front/rear floor mats
Cargo area lamp
(2) coat hooks
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer low washer fluid oil pressure fuel cap oil change reminder door/liftgate ajar low coolant lamp outage indicator
Bi-functional projector beam halogen headlamps
Body colour illuminated SecuriCode door entry keypad
Reverse Sensing System
Dual note horn
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners load limiting retractors front height adjustable seat belts driver seat positioning sensor crash severity sensor front BeltMinder
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children) -inc: (2) in 2nd row
Illuminated Entry
Remote keyless entry w/(2) fobs
Ambient Lighting
Dual zone electronic automatic climate control (DEACC) -inc: 2nd row vents particulate air filter
Rear Window Defroster
Privacy glass on rear doors quarter windows & liftgate
Acoustic windshield glass
Body Colour Fascias
SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)
Body Colour Door Handles
Reverse Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front seatback map pockets
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
(8) cup holders
Body colour spoiler
Pwr locks w/autolock
Rear 2-speed wiper
Rear cargo management system located under floor
Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
Solar tinted front windows
Supplemental park lamps
(3) grab handles
60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat
EasyFold remote rear seat release
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/speed/audio controls
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down front/rear disable
Battery saver w/accessory delay
Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Leather wrapped shifter w/colour keyed shift knob
(2) cargo tie-down hooks w/net
Front seat side impact air bags
MyKey -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute
Body colour door cladding & side skirt rocker moulding
Unique headlamp/taillamp black-out treatment
Automatic headlamps w/wiper activation
Body colour manual folding heated pwr side mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors puddle lamps memory
Acoustic front side glass
Rear armrest w/flip-out cupholders
Front console -inc: cupholders (2) pwr points cupholders storage tray deep bin armrest
Brushed aluminum sill plate
High gloss black centre stack finish
(4) 12V pwr points -inc: centre console 2nd row & cargo area
1st & 2nd row dome lamps
P265/40R22 all-season BSW tires
Tuxedo black painted grille
Unique metallic finish pedal covers
Liquid silver appearance instrument panel appliques

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

