2011 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Convenience CARGO LAMP Interval wipers Carpeted front/rear floor mats Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) fobs illuminated entry panic button Overhead console w/(2) storage bins MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Belt-Minder w/audio mute Safety Dual note horn 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control Windows Rear window privacy glass Power Options Delayed accessory pwr Pwr locks Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down Trim Chrome bar-style grille -inc: chrome surround black mesh

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Black front/rear stone cuffs Fixed rear window Black door & tailgate handles Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist Colour-coordinated carpet Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel outside temp display Dual covered visor mirrors Seatback map pockets Securilock anti-theft ignition Side-impact airbags Black pwr mirrors Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch Bright headlamps w/autolamp Premium cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat Instrumentation -inc: tachometer fuel gauge voltmeter oil pressure engine coolant temp odometer Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings obsidian vanes Front/rear aux pwr point Front grab handles Front/rear dome lamps Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor 3-point seat belts in all rear positions Autolock features for child safety seats (5) P235/75R17 all-terrain BSW tires Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts 3-point centre lap belt Chrome front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia black front valence Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Display centre -inc: trip computer warning message text function

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.