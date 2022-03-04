2011 Ford F-250

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 5 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8557394

Stock #: 22211A

VIN: 1FT7X2BTXBEA33235

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sterling Gray

Interior Colour 40/20/40 Cloth

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 22211A

Mileage 130,527 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Front stabilizer bar Pwr steering HD gas shock absorbers Stationary elevated idle control (SEIC) Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes w/vacuum-boost 2-tonne mechanical jack 72 amp/hr battery HD 157-amp alternator Monobeam front axle w/coil springs Exterior Interval wipers Black door & tailgate handles Dual rear access doors Pickup box/cargo light Solar tinted glass Flip-out rear quarter windows Front/rear license plate brackets Black box-rail/tailgate mouldings Front fender vents Chrome front/rear bumpers w/glossy body colour top cover & black lower air dam Bright grille w/medium platinum insert & chrome surround Dual beam jewel effect headlamps -inc: underhood service light Safety 4-wheel anti-lock braking system SOS post crash alert system AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control Child seat tethers on all seats Dual electric horn Colour-keyed safety belts -inc: height adjustable D-rings Interior 3-blink lane change signal Additional Features Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger-side deactivation switch Removable locking tailgate w/key lock TailGate Assist Trailer tow prep pkg -inc: 7-wire harness w/relays 7-way/4-way connector Trailer sway control -inc: panic brake assist hill start assist Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case -inc: auto-locking front hubs w/manual override rotary control on instrument panel

