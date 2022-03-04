$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.
855-999-5231
2011 Ford F-250
2011 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.
11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5
855-999-5231
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
130,527KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8557394
- Stock #: 22211A
- VIN: 1FT7X2BTXBEA33235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Gray
- Interior Colour 40/20/40 Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 22211A
- Mileage 130,527 KM
Vehicle Features
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr steering
HD gas shock absorbers
Stationary elevated idle control (SEIC)
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes w/vacuum-boost
2-tonne mechanical jack
72 amp/hr battery
HD 157-amp alternator
Monobeam front axle w/coil springs
Interval wipers
Black door & tailgate handles
Dual rear access doors
Pickup box/cargo light
Solar tinted glass
Flip-out rear quarter windows
Front/rear license plate brackets
Black box-rail/tailgate mouldings
Front fender vents
Chrome front/rear bumpers w/glossy body colour top cover & black lower air dam
Bright grille w/medium platinum insert & chrome surround
Dual beam jewel effect headlamps -inc: underhood service light
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
SOS post crash alert system
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control
Child seat tethers on all seats
Dual electric horn
Colour-keyed safety belts -inc: height adjustable D-rings
3-blink lane change signal
Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger-side deactivation switch
Removable locking tailgate w/key lock TailGate Assist
Trailer tow prep pkg -inc: 7-wire harness w/relays 7-way/4-way connector
Trailer sway control -inc: panic brake assist hill start assist
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case -inc: auto-locking front hubs w/manual override rotary control on instrument panel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.
11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5