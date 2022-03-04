Menu
2011 Ford F-250

130,527 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-250

2011 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT

2011 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

130,527KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8557394
  • Stock #: 22211A
  • VIN: 1FT7X2BTXBEA33235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Gray
  • Interior Colour 40/20/40 Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 22211A
  • Mileage 130,527 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr steering
HD gas shock absorbers
Stationary elevated idle control (SEIC)
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes w/vacuum-boost
2-tonne mechanical jack
72 amp/hr battery
HD 157-amp alternator
Monobeam front axle w/coil springs
Interval wipers
Black door & tailgate handles
Dual rear access doors
Pickup box/cargo light
Solar tinted glass
Flip-out rear quarter windows
Front/rear license plate brackets
Black box-rail/tailgate mouldings
Front fender vents
Chrome front/rear bumpers w/glossy body colour top cover & black lower air dam
Bright grille w/medium platinum insert & chrome surround
Dual beam jewel effect headlamps -inc: underhood service light
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
SOS post crash alert system
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control
Child seat tethers on all seats
Dual electric horn
Colour-keyed safety belts -inc: height adjustable D-rings
3-blink lane change signal
Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger-side deactivation switch
Removable locking tailgate w/key lock TailGate Assist
Trailer tow prep pkg -inc: 7-wire harness w/relays 7-way/4-way connector
Trailer sway control -inc: panic brake assist hill start assist
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case -inc: auto-locking front hubs w/manual override rotary control on instrument panel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

