2011 Ford Fiesta

$1,800 + taxes & licensing 1 9 0 , 7 9 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8947375

8947375 Stock #: 2301D

2301D VIN: 3FADP4BJ6BM215687

Vehicle Details Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 190,794 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.