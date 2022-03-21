Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Fiesta

190,794 KM

Details Description Features

$1,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Fiesta

2011 Ford Fiesta

SE AS IS - Power Windows - Automatic Headlights - Automatic Transmission

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Fiesta

SE AS IS - Power Windows - Automatic Headlights - Automatic Transmission

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 8947375
  2. 8947375
  3. 8947375
  4. 8947375
  5. 8947375
  6. 8947375
  7. 8947375
  8. 8947375
  9. 8947375
  10. 8947375
  11. 8947375
  12. 8947375
  13. 8947375
  14. 8947375
  15. 8947375
  16. 8947375
  17. 8947375
  18. 8947375
  19. 8947375
  20. 8947375
Contact Seller

$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

190,794KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8947375
  • Stock #: 2301D
  • VIN: 3FADP4BJ6BM215687

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 190,794 KM

Vehicle Description

Feature Include: Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Power Windows, Automatic Headlights, A/C, Automatic Transmission, CD Player.
What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle
Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

2017 Chevrolet Color...
 106,940 KM
$33,267 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Fiesta SE ...
 190,794 KM
$1,800 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V EX $...
 92,881 KM
$22,726 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory