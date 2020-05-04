Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Ford Flex

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Flex

SEL

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

  1. 4942890
  2. 4942890
  3. 4942890
  4. 4942890
  5. 4942890
  6. 4942890
  7. 4942890
  8. 4942890
  9. 4942890
  10. 4942890
  11. 4942890
  12. 4942890
Contact Seller

$4,503

+ taxes & licensing

  • 205,333KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4942890
  • Stock #: 19384A
  • VIN: 2FMGK5CC6BBD36762
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Loaded Flex, The body and interior are in good shape for a unit that has 200,000kms, The windshield appears to be good and runs great Contact us for a Free Car Proof This is Automatic Transmission These vehicles are not certified, they are sold ???as-is???. ??We do not know what is required for certification and they will not be inspected by our garage at any time. Most people have a friend or someone they know who can check out a vehicle to see what is required for certification. Call one of our salespeople at (705) 476 1506 and they will assist you with the arrangements. Our customers have found that by buying a vehicle as-is and taking care of it ???This vehicle is being sold ???as is,??? unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser???s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.???he safety themselves, they saved thousands of dollars.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
Power Options
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

2011 Ford Fusion SE
 160,090 KM
$3,109 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Silve...
 174,207 KM
$8,203 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 33,864 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-999-XXXX

(click to show)

855-999-5231

Send A Message