2011 Ford Fusion

94,091 KM

94,091KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6477333
  • Stock #: 20755A
  • VIN: 3FAHP0HA7BR289043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,091 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Instrument panel storage bin
Remote keyless entry w/(2) fobs
Dash-top storage bin
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute
Overhead console w/dome light
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
P225/50VR17 all-season tires
Fog Lamps
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
Occupant classification system
Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) system
Personal safety system-inc: seat belt pretensioners load-limiting retractors dual stage front air bags driver seat position sensor crash severity sensor
Rear Window Defroster
Solar tinted glass
Pwr door locks
Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Pwr windows -inc: driver one-touch up/down feature
(2) coat hooks
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Auto on/off quad halogen headlamps w/integrated amber turn signals
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer oil pressure coolant levels lamp outage low washer fluid fuel cap door ajar
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Tri-bar bright chrome grille
Rear 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat-inc: armrest w/(2) cup holders
SPEED CONTROL
(4) assist handles
Grocery bag hooks in trunk
Dual-tone horn
Pwr remote trunk release
Front seatback map pockets
SOS post crash alert system
Two-tier centre console w/(2) cup holders
Fixed interval speed-sensitive windshield wipers
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
Door panels-inc: map pockets cup holders
Unique applique on instrument panel centre stack
Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Dome lamp w/front & rear maplights
Advance Trac electronic stability control
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/speed/audio controls
Message centre -inc: trip computer
Integrated adjustable spotter mirrors
Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions
Side impact protection system-inc: front side impact air bags front/rear side curtain air bags

