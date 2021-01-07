2011 Ford Fusion

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Illuminated Entry Instrument panel storage bin Remote keyless entry w/(2) fobs Dash-top storage bin MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute Overhead console w/dome light Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM P225/50VR17 all-season tires Safety Fog Lamps Emergency Trunk Release Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) Occupant classification system Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) system Personal safety system-inc: seat belt pretensioners load-limiting retractors dual stage front air bags driver seat position sensor crash severity sensor Windows Rear Window Defroster Solar tinted glass Power Options Pwr door locks Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors (2) 12V pwr outlets Pwr windows -inc: driver one-touch up/down feature Convenience (2) coat hooks Front/rear carpeted floor mats Auto on/off quad halogen headlamps w/integrated amber turn signals Instrumentation-inc: tachometer oil pressure coolant levels lamp outage low washer fluid fuel cap door ajar Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) Trim Tri-bar bright chrome grille Seating Rear 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat-inc: armrest w/(2) cup holders

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL (4) assist handles Grocery bag hooks in trunk Dual-tone horn Pwr remote trunk release Front seatback map pockets SOS post crash alert system Two-tier centre console w/(2) cup holders Fixed interval speed-sensitive windshield wipers Anti-theft perimeter alarm Door panels-inc: map pockets cup holders Unique applique on instrument panel centre stack Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Dome lamp w/front & rear maplights Advance Trac electronic stability control Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/speed/audio controls Message centre -inc: trip computer Integrated adjustable spotter mirrors Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions Side impact protection system-inc: front side impact air bags front/rear side curtain air bags

