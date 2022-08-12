$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Ranger
Sport - SiriusXM
Location
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
176,582KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8977324
- Stock #: 21368B
- VIN: 1FTLR4FE1BPA50154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 176,582 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
For a tough compact pickup truck you can always count on, look no further than the Ford Ranger. This 2011 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
The compact Ford Ranger is tough inside and out. It has impressive hauling and towing capabilities while returning excellent fuel economy. Its compact size makes it much easier to maneuver than a lane-hogging full-size pickup. This Ford Ranger is a small truck with big character. This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 176,582 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 207HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Running Boards, Fog Lamps.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Block Heater
CD Player
4x4
Automatic
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8