2011 Honda CR-V

177,932 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

LX

Location

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

177,932KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H32BL802513

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21001A
  • Mileage 177,932 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Map Lights
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Remote fuel filler door release
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Remote entry system
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr door locks
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Rear seat heater ducts
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Front/rear side curtain airbags
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Door-pocket storage bins
Under seat storage bin
Upper & lower glove compartments
Black door handles
Front & rear splash guards
Black heated pwr mirrors
digital trip meter
Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
Air conditioning w/air-filtration system
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Illuminated cargo compartment
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Privacy-tinted glass
Fold-down rear seat centre armrest -inc: integrated cup holders
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners
Retractable centre tray table
Reclining 60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats -inc: centre pass-through
Maintenance Minder system -inc: washer level indicator

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

